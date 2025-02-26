ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Russian airstrike on Konstantinovka: number of casualties rises to 11

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17706 views

A Russian air strike on Konstantinovka killed 5 people and wounded 11 others. 52 civilian objects were damaged, including more than 20 residential buildings.

The number of victims of an enemy attack on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region has increased to 11 people, 5 people were killed, the regional police reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, Russia dropped at least 6 FAB-250 bombs on the city and its outskirts.

"Among the dead are a 47-year-old woman and four men: 56, 57, 75 years old, the age of another is being established. Five women and six men aged 33 to 83 were injured," the police said.

52 civilian objects were damaged, including more than 20 residential buildings.

Rescue operations are underway, and all relevant services are working on the site.

Information on the exact number of victims and the extent of the destruction is being established.

