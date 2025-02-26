Russian airstrike on Konstantinovka: number of casualties rises to 11

The number of victims of an enemy attack on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region has increased to 11 people, 5 people were killed, the regional police reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, Russia dropped at least 6 FAB-250 bombs on the city and its outskirts.

"Among the dead are a 47-year-old woman and four men: 56, 57, 75 years old, the age of another is being established. Five women and six men aged 33 to 83 were injured," the police said.

52 civilian objects were damaged, including more than 20 residential buildings.

Rescue operations are underway, and all relevant services are working on the site.

Information on the exact number of victims and the extent of the destruction is being established.

