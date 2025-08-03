$41.710.00
In Kyiv, a Russian UAV destroyed the warehouse of a Lithuanian volunteer organization

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

In Kyiv, the Blue/Yellow warehouse, which stored humanitarian aid, was destroyed as a result of a Russian "Shahed" attack. The organization did not suffer serious losses and continues to raise funds for drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, a Russian UAV destroyed the warehouse of a Lithuanian volunteer organization

In Kyiv, one of the temporary warehouses for humanitarian aid of the public organization Blue/Yellow was completely destroyed as a result of an attack by a Russian "Shahed" drone. This was reported by LRT with reference to the organization's press release, writes UNN.

Details

According to the organization, this warehouse was one of several that Blue/Yellow uses for temporary storage of humanitarian aid from Lithuania before sending it to the front in Ukraine. At the time of the strike, the premises were practically empty – only personal protective equipment (helmets, vests) for employees and medics were stored there. The organization did not suffer serious losses.

No one in Ukraine is safe from such attacks. This is the daily reality of war. The most important thing is that no people were harmed. The fund did not suffer serious losses, so our work does not stop – we will continue to raise funds and send them to the defenders of Ukraine.

- says Laura Paukštė, director of Blue/Yellow.

Recently, Kyiv has been subjected to massive Russian attacks almost every night. Almost every night begins with air raid sirens, which sound continuously from approximately 11:00 PM until morning. Representatives of "Blue/Yellow" emphasize that such attacks once again remind us of the conditions in which Ukrainians fight and live, as well as how important it is to support this country.

Russians dropped FAB-250 on Kostiantynivka, Russian drone strike hit hotel in Sloviansk02.08.25, 13:27 • 3674 views

Unfortunately, this also happens. Although the losses are relatively small (we somewhat anticipated that this could happen and acted accordingly), this is another grim reminder of what is happening in Ukraine. Blue/Yellow does not stop its activities. (...) Let's stay calm and continue to support. We are with you, with Ukraine, until the end.

- wrote Jonas Ohman, one of the co-founders of "Blue/Yellow", on Facebook.

Currently, the organization continues its summer campaign "Dronatonas", which aims to raise 1 million euros for drones for Ukrainian defenders. Every euro donated goes to the purchase of equipment capable of protecting people's lives from attacks similar to the one that occurred the night before last in Kyiv.

Since the invasion, Blue/Yellow has purchased over 5,000 drones of various types for Ukraine. Since the organization's inception in 2014, Lithuanian residents have already donated 100 million euros to Ukraine through Blue/Yellow.

Addition

Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka with FAB-250 aerial bombs, damaging an educational institution and a communal enterprise. In Sloviansk, a UAV strike damaged a hotel and residential buildings, injuring a 75-year-old woman.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Sloviansk
FAB-250
Lithuania
Ukraine
Konstantinovka
Kyiv