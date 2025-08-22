Russians shelled Kostiantynivka: the city is without gas, houses and infrastructure damaged

As a result of enemy attacks on the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, a gas distribution station was destroyed, and residential buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. This was reported by "Donetskoblgaz" and the city military administration, writes UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of August 22, Russian troops have carried out massive shelling of Kostiantynivka, using FPV attack drones and FAB-250 aerial bombs. As a result of the attacks, dozens of civilian objects were damaged, including private and multi-apartment buildings, a shop, the building of "Ukrposhta" and the city's key gas distribution station.

According to Vadym Batiy, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Donetskoblgaz", the shelling disabled the gas distribution station belonging to LLC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine". Due to numerous damages, it was impossible to maintain pressure in the network, so gas supply to residents was completely stopped. Restoration work is currently impossible due to security risks for emergency crews and a shortage of personnel.

Serhiy Horbunov, head of the city military administration, confirmed that both residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were affected by the strikes. One civilian was reported injured.

Such shelling indicates the ongoing terror of the civilian population and systematic strikes on civilian objects, which is a gross violation of international humanitarian law - Horbunov stated.

Recall

On August 20, Russians shelled Kostiantynivka with "Smerch" MLRS, targeting civilian infrastructure. Three people died, four were injured, and trade pavilions and houses were destroyed.