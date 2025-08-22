$41.220.16
08:26 AM
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
07:36 AM
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
05:52 AM
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
Russians shelled Kostiantynivka: the city is without gas, houses and infrastructure damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The city of Kostiantynivka was subjected to massive shelling by Russian troops, which led to the destruction of the gas distribution station and residential buildings. Gas supply to residents has been completely stopped, and one civilian has been wounded.

Russians shelled Kostiantynivka: the city is without gas, houses and infrastructure damaged

As a result of enemy attacks on the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, a gas distribution station was destroyed, and residential buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. This was reported by "Donetskoblgaz" and the city military administration, writes UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of August 22, Russian troops have carried out massive shelling of Kostiantynivka, using FPV attack drones and FAB-250 aerial bombs. As a result of the attacks, dozens of civilian objects were damaged, including private and multi-apartment buildings, a shop, the building of "Ukrposhta" and the city's key gas distribution station.

According to Vadym Batiy, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Donetskoblgaz", the shelling disabled the gas distribution station belonging to LLC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine". Due to numerous damages, it was impossible to maintain pressure in the network, so gas supply to residents was completely stopped. Restoration work is currently impossible due to security risks for emergency crews and a shortage of personnel.

Serhiy Horbunov, head of the city military administration, confirmed that both residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were affected by the strikes. One civilian was reported injured.

Such shelling indicates the ongoing terror of the civilian population and systematic strikes on civilian objects, which is a gross violation of international humanitarian law

- Horbunov stated.

Recall

On August 20, Russians shelled Kostiantynivka with "Smerch" MLRS, targeting civilian infrastructure. Three people died, four were injured, and trade pavilions and houses were destroyed.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
FAB-250
BM-30 Smerch
Ukrposhta
Ukraine
Konstantinovka