Russians dropped a FAB-250 aerial bomb on Kostyantynivka: there are wounded and destruction

On Wednesday, May 7, at approximately 22:50, Russian occupiers dropped an air bomb on a multi-story building in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

The occupiers attacked the city using a "FAB-250" with a UMPC module. As a result of hitting a multi-story building, three men and a woman were injured. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, contusion, and hypothermia.

Eight more civilians sustained minor bodily injuries. They were unblocked by rescuers and provided with medical assistance.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, one more resident is likely under the rubble. In addition, three apartment buildings and a store were damaged in the city of Kostiantynivka.

Recall

On the night of May 5, the Russians attacked Kramatorsk and settlements in the Kramatorsk district. The State Emergency Service also indicated that during the night, the enemy attacked an enterprise in one of the villages of the Oleksandrivska community with drones. As a result of the strike, the roof of a warehouse building caught fire.