May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation
03:10 AM • 10511 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 24975 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 40928 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 40643 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 55799 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 47600 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 51625 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 44858 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 41474 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 103978 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

Russians dropped a FAB-250 aerial bomb on Kostyantynivka: there are wounded and destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

On May 7, the occupiers attacked Kostyantynivka with a FAB-250 aerial bomb, wounding four people. Eight more received minor injuries, houses and a shop were damaged.

Russians dropped a FAB-250 aerial bomb on Kostyantynivka: there are wounded and destruction

On Wednesday, May 7, at approximately 22:50, Russian occupiers dropped an air bomb on a multi-story building in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

The occupiers attacked the city using a "FAB-250" with a UMPC module. As a result of hitting a multi-story building, three men and a woman were injured. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, contusion, and hypothermia.

Eight more civilians sustained minor bodily injuries. They were unblocked by rescuers and provided with medical assistance.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, one more resident is likely under the rubble. In addition, three apartment buildings and a store were damaged in the city of Kostiantynivka.

Recall

On the night of May 5, the Russians attacked Kramatorsk and settlements in the Kramatorsk district. The State Emergency Service also indicated that during the night, the enemy attacked an enterprise in one of the villages of the Oleksandrivska community with drones. As a result of the strike, the roof of a warehouse building caught fire.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
Donetsk Oblast
FAB-250
Konstantinovka
