Mobile operators are proposed to be granted critical infrastructure status: draft law registered

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55400 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101025 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104558 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121636 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101836 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128295 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103446 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113272 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116892 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161548 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105370 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101666 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 82569 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 110461 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104847 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121643 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128299 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161551 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151750 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183912 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104847 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 110461 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138063 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139826 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167635 views
Mobile operators are proposed to be granted critical infrastructure status: draft law registered

Mobile operators are proposed to be granted critical infrastructure status: draft law registered

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27529 views

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft law on granting mobile operators the status of critical infrastructure facilities. The initiative is aimed at ensuring stable communication for the population and government agencies.

Ukraine proposes to grant mobile operators the status of critical infrastructure facilities. The Verkhovna Rada has registered the relevant bill No. 12420, UNN reports.

Details

The explanatory note to the draft law states that granting mobile operators the status of critical infrastructure facilities is necessary to ensure stable mobile communications for the population and government agencies.

Mobile operators are proposed to be recognized as critical infrastructure of the highest category (I), as their work affects other important facilities, and interruptions in communication can cause a crisis situation at the state level.

This procedure, as indicated, will not require additional expenditures from the state budget.

Ukrainian mobile operators are preparing for a large-scale outage of 3G networks03.01.25, 21:22 • 28821 view

According to MP-co-author of the draft law Oleksandr Fediyenko, the bill will be considered by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, but he did not specify when exactly.

He said that thousands of citizens are turning to him because of the "degradation of the service of these operators." 

Ukrainians will be able to complain about communication problems via Diia17.12.24, 12:30 • 13696 views

"Being in the frontline areas, I also have to admit that the service is degrading, not to be confused with the term deterioration," said Fediyenko.

Recall 

According to media reports, despite billions of dollars invested in energy independence, Ukrainian mobile operators Kyivstar, Vodafone, and lifecell failed to fully comply with the requirement of the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks (NCM) to operate base stations without electricity for 10 hours. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

PoliticsTechnologies
kyivstarKyivstar
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

