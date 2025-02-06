Mobile operators are proposed to be granted critical infrastructure status: draft law registered

Ukraine proposes to grant mobile operators the status of critical infrastructure facilities. The Verkhovna Rada has registered the relevant bill No. 12420, UNN reports.

Details

The explanatory note to the draft law states that granting mobile operators the status of critical infrastructure facilities is necessary to ensure stable mobile communications for the population and government agencies.

Mobile operators are proposed to be recognized as critical infrastructure of the highest category (I), as their work affects other important facilities, and interruptions in communication can cause a crisis situation at the state level.

This procedure, as indicated, will not require additional expenditures from the state budget.

Ukrainian mobile operators are preparing for a large-scale outage of 3G networks

According to MP-co-author of the draft law Oleksandr Fediyenko, the bill will be considered by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, but he did not specify when exactly.

He said that thousands of citizens are turning to him because of the "degradation of the service of these operators."

Ukrainians will be able to complain about communication problems via Diia

"Being in the frontline areas, I also have to admit that the service is degrading, not to be confused with the term deterioration," said Fediyenko.

Recall

According to media reports, despite billions of dollars invested in energy independence, Ukrainian mobile operators Kyivstar, Vodafone, and lifecell failed to fully comply with the requirement of the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks (NCM) to operate base stations without electricity for 10 hours.