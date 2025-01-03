Ukrainian mobile operators are preparing for a large-scale outage of 3G networks

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 82172 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157367 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132670 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139917 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137426 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177335 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111840 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168865 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104662 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137136 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136595 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 72343 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105142 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107340 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157367 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177335 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168865 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196368 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185455 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136598 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137141 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144848 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136362 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153380 views
Actual
Ukrainian mobile operators are preparing for a large-scale outage of 3G networks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28823 views

Ukrainian mobile operators will start shutting down 3G networks to expand 4G coverage. Subscribers will receive advance notifications and instructions on how to switch to the new technology.

Mobile operators will start shutting down their 3G networks this year to make way for 4G and provide faster and better services. This is stated in the report of the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and Postal Services (NCCS), UNN reports.

"The NCCC is committed to ensuring fair treatment of customers during this process, so we have made sure that mobile operators will provide maximum information and favorable offers for subscribers during the transition from 3G to 4G," the statement said.

The regulator also clarified further actions of operators and consumers:

- Operators will notify you before turning off 3G in your area.

- If your phone already supports 4G, no action is required.

- If your smartphone does not support 4G/LTE, consider replacing it with a more modern device. This will allow you to stay connected and use the mobile Internet without restrictions.

"The 3G outage will not affect the ability to make calls, send SMS or use other basic services. However, for high-speed Internet, it is worth switching to 4G now to avoid inconveniences in the future," the statement said.

How to switch to 4G

For Android smartphones:

1. Open Settings

2. Go to the "Connections" or "Networks" section

3. Select "Mobile networks"

4. Find the Network type or Network mode setting

5. Set the mode to "4G" or "LTE"

For iOS smartphones:

1. Open Settings

2. Go to the Cellular data section

3. Activate Cellular Data and the device will automatically connect to an available network

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyTechnologies

