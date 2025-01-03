Ukrainian mobile operators are preparing for a large-scale outage of 3G networks

Mobile operators will start shutting down their 3G networks this year to make way for 4G and provide faster and better services. This is stated in the report of the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and Postal Services (NCCS), UNN reports.

"The NCCC is committed to ensuring fair treatment of customers during this process, so we have made sure that mobile operators will provide maximum information and favorable offers for subscribers during the transition from 3G to 4G," the statement said.

The regulator also clarified further actions of operators and consumers:

- Operators will notify you before turning off 3G in your area.

- If your phone already supports 4G, no action is required.

- If your smartphone does not support 4G/LTE, consider replacing it with a more modern device. This will allow you to stay connected and use the mobile Internet without restrictions.

"The 3G outage will not affect the ability to make calls, send SMS or use other basic services. However, for high-speed Internet, it is worth switching to 4G now to avoid inconveniences in the future," the statement said.

How to switch to 4G

For Android smartphones:

1. Open Settings

2. Go to the "Connections" or "Networks" section

3. Select "Mobile networks"

4. Find the Network type or Network mode setting

5. Set the mode to "4G" or "LTE"

For iOS smartphones:

1. Open Settings

2. Go to the Cellular data section

3. Activate Cellular Data and the device will automatically connect to an available network