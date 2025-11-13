$42.040.02
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 14864 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
02:39 PM • 13433 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
11:45 AM • 15415 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 40509 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 30459 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 33107 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 35775 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 32878 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 28137 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 21623 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 14852 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 40493 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipes
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrow
Ukraine is launching a Coordination Headquarters for Communications. It will be headed by Mykhailo Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has established a coordination headquarters to ensure the uninterrupted operation of communication networks due to systematic Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. The headquarters will unite the efforts of the government and communication operators to prevent risks and ensure network operation during power outages.

Ukraine is launching a Coordination Headquarters for Communications. It will be headed by Mykhailo Fedorov

Due to systematic attacks by the Russian Federation on energy infrastructure, the Cabinet of Ministers has created a coordination headquarters to ensure the uninterrupted operation of communication networks, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Details

As reported by the agency, the Coordination Headquarters will function as a single center that will unite the efforts of central and local authorities, communication operators, and other state bodies. Its main task is to prevent and respond to risks so that networks operate even during long power outages.

To this end, clear rules of interaction will be created: operators will receive fuel for generators faster, technical teams will have access to damaged facilities, and all critical issues will be resolved without bureaucratic barriers. The headquarters will also analyze the situation and submit recommendations directly to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation added that the headquarters includes representatives of mobile operators — Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine, and lifecell, the Deputy Minister of Energy and the Head of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NCRECP), as well as representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the SBU, the National Police, the Main Intelligence Directorate, and the State Emergency Service. The heads of regional military administrations and the head of the National Commission for Communications (NCEC) are also involved in the work. The First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov will head the work of the headquarters.

Internet works up to 72 hours without electricity: the Ministry of Digital Transformation spoke about strengthening the digital resilience of Sumy region10.11.25, 17:28 • 5721 view

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsTechnologies
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Vodafone Ukraine
Electricity
National Police of Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyivstar