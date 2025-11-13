Ukraine is launching a Coordination Headquarters for Communications. It will be headed by Mykhailo Fedorov

Due to systematic attacks by the Russian Federation on energy infrastructure, the Cabinet of Ministers has created a coordination headquarters to ensure the uninterrupted operation of communication networks, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Details

As reported by the agency, the Coordination Headquarters will function as a single center that will unite the efforts of central and local authorities, communication operators, and other state bodies. Its main task is to prevent and respond to risks so that networks operate even during long power outages.

To this end, clear rules of interaction will be created: operators will receive fuel for generators faster, technical teams will have access to damaged facilities, and all critical issues will be resolved without bureaucratic barriers. The headquarters will also analyze the situation and submit recommendations directly to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation added that the headquarters includes representatives of mobile operators — Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine, and lifecell, the Deputy Minister of Energy and the Head of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NCRECP), as well as representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the SBU, the National Police, the Main Intelligence Directorate, and the State Emergency Service. The heads of regional military administrations and the head of the National Commission for Communications (NCEC) are also involved in the work. The First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov will head the work of the headquarters.

Internet works up to 72 hours without electricity: the Ministry of Digital Transformation spoke about strengthening the digital resilience of Sumy region