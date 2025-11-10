Internet works up to 72 hours without electricity: the Ministry of Digital Transformation spoke about strengthening the digital resilience of Sumy region

The Ministry of Digital Transformation held a meeting with representatives of mobile and internet operators during which they discussed strengthening the digital resilience of the Sumy region, particularly using the example of the city of Shostka, where the internet can remain available for 72 hours after a power outage, UNN writes, citing the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov.

The enemy shells frontline regions daily. For residents of Sumy region, it is critically important to have stable communication and access to public services even in the most difficult conditions. The Ministry of Digital Transformation team visited Sumy region to check how the digital infrastructure works on the ground. - Fedorov reported.

The minister and his team met with representatives of mobile and internet operators. During the meeting, Fedorov emphasized that since the establishment of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the development of electronic communications has been a priority for the agency.

Using Shostka as an example, they considered how communities are preparing for rolling blackouts. Thanks to xPON technology, residents of Sumy region can stay online even during outages — the internet works for up to 72 hours without electricity. Already, 53% of the region's networks operate using this technology. - Fedorov said.

Fedorov also explained that to accelerate network restoration by operators, the Government adopted Resolution No. 555, which simplifies this process. During the visit, the Ministry of Digital Transformation team inspected one of the three new base stations installed under the simplified mechanism.

Government officials also discussed with the team and the head of the Sumy City ASC how to ensure uninterrupted operation during power outages, and priority issues in the ASC's work.

They tested a "digital suitcase" — a mobile kit with which an administrator can visit a person with limited mobility at home and provide the necessary service. With the assistance of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the community in Sumy received a car with special equipment, winning a competition from the Swedish Polaris Program. - Fedorov noted.

