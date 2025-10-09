$41.400.09
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
11:29 AM • 13731 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
09:40 AM • 30404 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
October 9, 09:10 AM • 33025 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 21558 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 20135 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
October 9, 07:35 AM • 32517 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 16815 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15696 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16930 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
Ukraine and Estonia unite efforts in digitalization and cybersecurity – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

Ukraine and Estonia signed a memorandum on joint projects in digitalization and cybersecurity on October 9 during the Tallinn Digital Summit. The document provides for the creation of an AI Accelerator, the launch of an AI sandbox, pilot EdTech projects, participation in international cyber exercises, and the exchange of experience in data management.

Ukraine and Estonia unite efforts in digitalization and cybersecurity – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Ukraine and Estonia have signed a memorandum on joint projects in the field of digitalization and cybersecurity, which opens a new stage of partnership between the two countries. The document was concluded on October 9 during the Tallinn Digital Summit with the participation of the Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs of Estonia, Liisa-Ly Pakosta, and the Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Vitaliy Balashov, UNN writes.

Details

Estonia's support is invaluable – politically, militarily, and in the digital sphere. This memorandum is another step in strengthening our partnership. Digital solutions and cybersecurity are critically important for state defense and planning future reconstruction.

– said Mykhailo Fedorov, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Minister Pakosta emphasized that the memorandum provides for concrete actions, not just a declaration of intent: "We aim to launch practical projects that will be useful to both sides and have the potential for international application."

CERT-UA records new cyberattack tactics and AI use against Ukraine - State Special Communications Service08.10.25, 14:25 • 2282 views

Among the key areas of cooperation:

– creation of a joint AI Accelerator for testing and implementing artificial intelligence solutions in government agencies;

– launching an AI sandbox for secure testing of new technologies;

– pilot EdTech projects with AI tutors and digital learning platforms;

– implementation of at least one joint proof-of-concept artificial intelligence project by the end of 2026;

– participation in international cyber exercises, including Locked Shields from the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence;

– development of open GovTech solutions and training programs for civil servants;

– exchange of experience in data management and implementation of post-quantum cryptography;

– holding regular expert meetings, workshops, and demo days on the use of AI in cybersecurity;

– exchange of best practices and information on cyber threats.

This memorandum emphasizes the desire of Ukraine and Estonia to develop advanced digital and cyber solutions that strengthen state security and create a basis for joint innovations.

Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure09.10.25, 11:36 • 21560 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsTechnologies
Mykhailo Fedorov
NATO
Estonia
Ukraine