Ukraine and Estonia unite efforts in digitalization and cybersecurity – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Ukraine and Estonia have signed a memorandum on joint projects in the field of digitalization and cybersecurity, which opens a new stage of partnership between the two countries. The document was concluded on October 9 during the Tallinn Digital Summit with the participation of the Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs of Estonia, Liisa-Ly Pakosta, and the Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Vitaliy Balashov, UNN writes.

Details

Estonia's support is invaluable – politically, militarily, and in the digital sphere. This memorandum is another step in strengthening our partnership. Digital solutions and cybersecurity are critically important for state defense and planning future reconstruction. – said Mykhailo Fedorov, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Minister Pakosta emphasized that the memorandum provides for concrete actions, not just a declaration of intent: "We aim to launch practical projects that will be useful to both sides and have the potential for international application."

Among the key areas of cooperation:

– creation of a joint AI Accelerator for testing and implementing artificial intelligence solutions in government agencies;

– launching an AI sandbox for secure testing of new technologies;

– pilot EdTech projects with AI tutors and digital learning platforms;

– implementation of at least one joint proof-of-concept artificial intelligence project by the end of 2026;

– participation in international cyber exercises, including Locked Shields from the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence;

– development of open GovTech solutions and training programs for civil servants;

– exchange of experience in data management and implementation of post-quantum cryptography;

– holding regular expert meetings, workshops, and demo days on the use of AI in cybersecurity;

– exchange of best practices and information on cyber threats.

This memorandum emphasizes the desire of Ukraine and Estonia to develop advanced digital and cyber solutions that strengthen state security and create a basis for joint innovations.

