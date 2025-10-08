CERT-UA records new cyberattack tactics and AI use against Ukraine - State Special Communications Service

$41.320.03
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 9650 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 13047 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 14344 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 15058 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
07:01 AM • 19195 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
07:01 AM • 18249 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
06:24 AM • 16990 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 61317 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 54946 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 39719 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
Popular news
In Crimea, the occupiers check schoolchildren's phones for VPN and Ukrainian language
Israel and Hamas made "progress" in Egypt talks - CNN
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the country
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidence
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious Recipes
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 9650 views
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for drones
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidence
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce
Actual
CERT-UA records new cyberattack tactics and AI use against Ukraine - State Special Communications Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

The State Special Communications Service reported changes in cyberattacks against Ukraine in the first half of 2025. The enemy is using new tactics, involving "fresh blood" and complex tools for data theft, including AI for generating PowerShell scripts.

CERT-UA records new cyberattack tactics and AI use against Ukraine - State Special Communications Service

The State Special Communications Service reported that in the first half of 2025, CERT-UA recorded a number of new activities in cyberattacks against Ukraine – the enemy is changing tactics and attracting "fresh blood", and also beginning to use complex tools for data theft. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Special Communications Service.

Details

In the analytical report "Russian Cyber Operations" for the first half of 2025, the State Special Communications Service states a radical change in tactics, techniques and procedures by the attackers. According to CERT-UA specialists, these changes indicate a decrease in the effectiveness of established attack methods – probably due to increased resistance from the Ukrainian side – so the enemy is experimenting with new approaches and personnel.

Cyber specialists of the DIU paralyzed the work of the Russian fast payment banking system - source25.09.25, 12:12 • 3595 views

The document of the State Special Communications Service describes in detail several groups, including the group designated UAC-0219. This group uses the malicious tool WRECKSTEEL, capable of stealing files with predefined extensions and taking screenshots, which are then uploaded to the attackers' servers. CERT-UA also notes that the attackers are likely using artificial intelligence to generate PowerShell scripts, which increases the speed and flexibility of attacks.

The report emphasizes that the activation of "fresh" operators and the modernization of tools make attacks more variable – this requires the cybersecurity sector to adapt methods of detecting and preventing incidents. CERT-UA calls on government agencies and the private sector to strengthen monitoring, update response procedures, and promptly apply indicators of compromise from the analytical report.

CERT-UA detected cyberattacks on the Defense Forces via malicious XLL files01.10.25, 16:41 • 2518 views

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine