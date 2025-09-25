

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out a successful attack - Russia's national fast payment banking system "collapsed", UNN sources reported.

Details

As the UNN interlocutor reported, "cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out a successful attack and paralyzed the work of the Russian national payment system "SBP", which is actively used for transferring funds to Russian "charitable and volunteer organizations" that support the so-called "SVO"".

According to the source, "as a result of a DDOS attack on the "SBP" payment system and the "TransTeleCom" provider, many Russians were unable to make instant transfers and online payments." Mass complaints appeared on social networks in Yekaterinburg about the impossibility of online payment for travel on city transport or payments at gas stations.

The cyberattack, as the interlocutor reported, also left hundreds of thousands of subscribers of local providers in many regions of the Russian Federation without internet and interactive television.

The estimated economic damage as a result of the DDOS attack on the "SBP" payment system is estimated at up to 30 million US dollars.

