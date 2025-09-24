$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
06:56 AM • 156 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 384 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 17910 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 35250 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 29938 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 28877 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 56469 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 28178 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 64362 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 42743 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
Popular news
Russian army storms Plavni-Prymorske-Stepnohirsk despite significant losses - DeepStateSeptember 23, 09:12 PM • 11938 views
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia is building a "customs office"September 23, 11:53 PM • 14091 views
Lavrov arrived in New York for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly01:25 AM • 12788 views
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88Photo02:37 AM • 13295 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 11959 views
Publications
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhoto05:30 AM • 9158 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 12262 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 56469 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 41485 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 58134 views
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 23592 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 84371 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 45143 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 59851 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 111547 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate once again gained full access to all computers and servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea. Over 100 TB of intelligence data was obtained, including official correspondence and information about the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Ukrainian intelligence has repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea, UNN sources reported.

Details

According to the UNN interlocutor, "cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate, as a result of a successfully conducted operation, again gained full access to all computers and servers of the self-proclaimed authorities of temporarily occupied Crimea." "After penetrating the system, it was possible to obtain more than 100 TB of intelligence data, including official correspondence of the so-called 'head of Crimea' Sergey Aksyonov and working documentation and correspondence between the ministries and services of the occupation 'Government of Crimea,'" the source said.

As the interlocutor noted, "among the obtained data there is a large number of documents about the illegal movement of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions." "It was possible to obtain lists of minors who were taken by the occupation authorities to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the Russian Federation (personal data of children, data on guardians and their places of residence/study). This information has been handed over to law enforcement agencies for investigation of war crimes regarding the abduction of Ukrainian children," the interlocutor said.

Also, according to the source, a lot of information related to the so-called "SVO" was obtained, including lists of Russian military personnel with personal data and information about relatives, as well as lists of prisoners and dead, decisions on payments of the so-called "coffin money," applications from "SVO participants" with requests to allocate land plots to them in Crimea.

Separate files of official correspondence between the ministries of the occupation authorities of Crimea and documents on numerous meetings confirm the fact of fuel and lubricant shortages after attacks on Russian oil refineries, the interlocutor noted.

As a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate reported, this is the second successful penetration into the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea in recent months. After the previous operation, FSB representatives came to the "gauleiter of Crimea" Aksyonov and his subordinates to identify a "mole," but they failed.

Cyber specialists of the DIU hit the occupation authorities of Crimea and destroyed data on "government" servers - source25.07.25, 10:56 • 2675 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Crimea