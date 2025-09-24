100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea

Ukrainian intelligence has repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea, UNN sources reported.

Details

According to the UNN interlocutor, "cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate, as a result of a successfully conducted operation, again gained full access to all computers and servers of the self-proclaimed authorities of temporarily occupied Crimea." "After penetrating the system, it was possible to obtain more than 100 TB of intelligence data, including official correspondence of the so-called 'head of Crimea' Sergey Aksyonov and working documentation and correspondence between the ministries and services of the occupation 'Government of Crimea,'" the source said.

As the interlocutor noted, "among the obtained data there is a large number of documents about the illegal movement of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions." "It was possible to obtain lists of minors who were taken by the occupation authorities to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the Russian Federation (personal data of children, data on guardians and their places of residence/study). This information has been handed over to law enforcement agencies for investigation of war crimes regarding the abduction of Ukrainian children," the interlocutor said.

Also, according to the source, a lot of information related to the so-called "SVO" was obtained, including lists of Russian military personnel with personal data and information about relatives, as well as lists of prisoners and dead, decisions on payments of the so-called "coffin money," applications from "SVO participants" with requests to allocate land plots to them in Crimea.

Separate files of official correspondence between the ministries of the occupation authorities of Crimea and documents on numerous meetings confirm the fact of fuel and lubricant shortages after attacks on Russian oil refineries, the interlocutor noted.

As a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate reported, this is the second successful penetration into the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea in recent months. After the previous operation, FSB representatives came to the "gauleiter of Crimea" Aksyonov and his subordinates to identify a "mole," but they failed.

