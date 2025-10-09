Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading as a basis the draft law (No. 12349) on the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the VR reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

The draft law defines the legal status and principles of activity of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - a structure that will be responsible for the cyber defense of the state, the protection of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in cyberspace.

The Cyber Forces are expected to become a separate unit within the Armed Forces of Ukraine and perform specialized tasks.

The involvement of cyber reservists is also envisaged - civilian specialists who will be able to temporarily join the Cyber Forces to perform cyber defense tasks.

Cyber reservists, as indicated, will not require the status of military personnel, and their participation can be periodic and temporary.

Addition

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the process of forming the Cyber Forces as a separate branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has already begun.