Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov

Ukrainians can contact their mobile operators to block spam numbers. This was announced on Telegram by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

The new rules came into force on October 2 – thousands of spam numbers have already been blocked, the minister noted.

From now on, Ukrainians can contact their operator and help block the number from which the call was made:

Vodafone - in the application or by number: 111 or 0 800 400 111 in Ukraine, +38 050 400 111 in roaming;

Kyivstar - in the application or by number: 466 or 0 800 300 466 in Ukraine, *105*466# in roaming;

LifeCell - in the application or by number: 5433 or 0 800 20 5433 in Ukraine, +38 063 5433 111 in roaming.

In addition, you can complain to the Government hotline (1545) or leave an application on the website of the National Commission for the Regulation of Electronic Communications.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine provided operators with tools to block spam calls, intrusive advertising, and potential fraudulent calls.