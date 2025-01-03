China surpasses Stark link with 10x faster laser data transmission from space to Earth

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 64019 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151699 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129701 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137150 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135448 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173710 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111119 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166061 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104537 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113984 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133269 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132329 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 52350 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102006 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104214 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151699 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173710 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166061 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193733 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182882 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132329 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133269 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143677 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135241 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152366 views
China surpasses Stark link with 10x faster laser data transmission from space to Earth

China surpasses Stark link with 10x faster laser data transmission from space to Earth

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31837 views

Chang Guang Satellite Technology has achieved 100 Gbps data transmission speeds via laser communication from the satellite to the Earth. This is 10 times faster than the previous record and outpaces the capabilities of Starlink.

The race to create laser communications is gaining momentum. Beijing has successfully achieved a data transfer rate of 100 gigabits per second. This was reported by UNN with reference to interestingengineering.com.

Details

The publication notes that the country has successfully achieved 100 Gbps data transmission speeds using laser communications from satellite to the ground. This unprecedented speed is 10 times faster than the previous record, the report says.

Chang Guang Satellite Technology has launched the Jilin-1 satellite constellation. According to the company, this is the world's largest commercial remote sensing satellite network with sub-meter resolution. The data was transmitted between a mobile ground station based on a truck and one of 117 satellites in orbit. This achievement gives Chang Guang Satellite an advantage over Starlink.

The company plans to deploy laser communication units on all satellites of the Jilin-1 constellation to increase their efficiency, with the goal of connecting 300 satellites into a network by 2027.

EU to invest around €11 billion in satellite network to compete with Starlink16.12.24, 19:02 • 31822 views

As technology advances, satellites are getting smarter and better at collecting detailed information. However, sending all this data back to Earth using traditional methods is becoming a bottleneck. Satellite communication, especially using lasers, is a more efficient and affordable solution. For this reason, Chang Guang has developed a compact laser communication terminal - about the size of a backpack - capable of transmitting data both between satellites and from space back to Earth. This advanced terminal was included in the payload of the satellite (designated Jilin-1 02A02) launched in June 2023.

Because the ground station is mounted on a vehicle, it can be moved to avoid bad weather and turbulence, making data transmission more reliable. Several receiving stations will be installed throughout China to improve the efficiency of receiving remote sensing image data. However, the achievement was not easy. The team overcame various technical hurdles to achieve this achievement, including atmospheric disturbances, rapid satellite movement, and maintaining precise laser beam alignment.

Over the past few years, the company has made rapid progress in the development of high-speed laser communication technologies, both for space-to-ground data transmission and for data transmission between satellites. For example, the system previously achieved a 10 Gbps data rate from space to Earth in October 2023. The most recent achievement of 100 Gbps is said to be equivalent to transmitting ten full-length movies in "one second.

Recall

"Kyivstar has signed an agreement with Starlink to provide satellite mobile services in Ukraine. The SMS service is scheduled to launch in Q4 2025, followed by voice and data services.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
kyivstarKyivstar
elon-muskElon Musk
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

