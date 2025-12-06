She Congress 2025: stories of determination of women changing business, communities, and social values

$42.180.00
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
07:49 AM • 15375 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 18275 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 28867 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 39917 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 31857 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 58522 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 37927 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 36587 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 47073 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
"You're not even in the game": Putin's adviser reacted to Merz's "distrust" of US mediation in peace talksPhotoDecember 6, 03:34 AM • 20038 views
Ukrzaliznytsia changed the movement of suburban trains in Kyiv region due to shelling of infrastructure in Fastiv: list of routesDecember 6, 04:30 AM • 6252 views
Strike on Zaporizhzhia: four people woundedDecember 6, 05:11 AM • 5656 views
Almost 1,200 occupiers and half a thousand UAVs: General Staff updated enemy lossesDecember 6, 05:38 AM • 4650 views
Ukrainians will be without electricity longer today: after a massive Russian attack, Ukrenergo increased the volume of blackouts08:30 AM • 3880 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice12:23 PM • 1816 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 26957 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 42305 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 58523 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 52530 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ihor Klymenko
Andriy Hnatov
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
United States
Dnipro
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 23696 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 32029 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 34150 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 48091 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 47337 views
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Heating

She Congress 2025: stories of determination of women changing business, communities, and social values

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

On December 17, 2025, SHE Congress 2025 will take place in Kyiv under the auspices of WoMo, where over 500 participants will discuss courage, development, and impact. For the first time, a He for She panel discussion will be held, and over 50 speakers will share success stories in various fields.

She Congress 2025: stories of determination of women changing business, communities, and social values

On December 17, 2025, in Kyiv, the SHE Congress 2025, under the auspices of WoMo, will bring together business owners, female executives, media professionals, cultural figures, and volunteers. This year's congress slogan, "Decisive. Authentic. Caring," reflects the main idea of the event: women in Ukraine make choices every day that shape their future, businesses, teams, and society, UNN reports.

Date: December 17, 2025 City: Kyiv (participants will learn the location the day before for security reasons) Registration on the website via the link.

SHE Congress continues WoMo's tradition of forming a community of women who create value, build businesses, support each other, and move Ukraine forward.

Over 500 participants will gather to talk about courage, development, and impact in a world that changes every minute.

For the first time on the SHE Congress stage, a He for She panel discussion: male top managers will share their vision of how the presence of women in leadership positions affects business, corporate culture, and management decisions. Speakers: Yuriy Klyatskin (director, educator, improvisation expert), Serhiy Naumov (Oschadbank), Vladyslav Antypov (CERN), Serhiy Martynchuk (Cisco Ukraine).

Tetiana Korovina (Molokiya), Yanina Olkhovska (UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group), Iryna Zaslavets (UNBROKEN), Olena Lada (BROCARD), Natalka Franchuk (STB) and other experts will take part in the program with solo performances.

On the SHE Congress stage, 50+ speakers will share stories about bold decisions, new projects, personal development, education, and lifestyle:

She in Business. Honest experience of modern female leaders about challenges, resilience, and new roles in business. Among the speakers are Yulia Zavalishina (Kyivstar), Maryna Avdieieva ("Arsenal Insurance", Easy Peasy Insurtech), Inna Tiutiun (Sense Bank) and others. 

She in Social. Tetiana Kukhotska ("Heart of Azovstal"), Tata Kepler (Ukrainian public figure, producer, restaurateur, volunteer), Ksenia Voznitsyna ("Lisova Polyana"), Oksana Lebedeva (Gen.Ukrainian), Valeriia Tatarchuk ("Your Support") will share about initiatives that change communities, charity, social values, and support.

She in Communications. Olena Derevianko (PR-Service Agency), Oksana Stekhina (dentsu Ukraine), Iryna Miliutina (SCM) will talk about how communication accuracy builds trust in brands and reputation.

She in Education. Anna Mishchenko (KSDU), Tetiana Sherman (Academy DTEK), Yulia Yudina ("Collider") will highlight the role of new education in forming a generation of responsible leaders.

Also, within the educational track, an interview about the 360° educational track – a strategy that grows with the child – will take place, moderated by Tetiana Smirnova (Ekonomika+).

She in Creative Industries. Iryna Metniova (Vandog Agency), Svitlana Tereshchenko (BORISTENE), Anna Machukh (Odesa International Film Festival), moderated by Ivanna Slaboshpytska (Kyiv 24 TV Channel), will reveal stories of how Ukrainian brands, media, and cultural projects shape the global cultural agenda.

She and Red Flags. Maryna Mkrtycheva (Magnet Legal Law Firm), Kateryna Kuzmina (AB InBev Efes Ukraine), Tetiana Honchar (DCT Consulting) will talk about important signals in business, team, work environment, and partnerships that cannot be ignored.

She in Health. Liliia Dubas (Teva), Valeriia Zaruzhko (SAD) will share about care, health, and practices that help maintain balance.

Event partners:

  • general partner: UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group;
    • main partners: "Molokiya", L'Oréal Ukraine, BROCARD;
      • general information partner: Starlight Media.

        Lilia Podolyak

        Business News
        Director
        Brand
        War in Ukraine
        Oschadbank
        charity
        Kyivstar
        DTEK
        Kyiv