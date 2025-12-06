She Congress 2025: stories of determination of women changing business, communities, and social values

On December 17, 2025, in Kyiv, the SHE Congress 2025, under the auspices of WoMo, will bring together business owners, female executives, media professionals, cultural figures, and volunteers. This year's congress slogan, "Decisive. Authentic. Caring," reflects the main idea of the event: women in Ukraine make choices every day that shape their future, businesses, teams, and society, UNN reports.

Date: December 17, 2025 City: Kyiv (participants will learn the location the day before for security reasons) Registration on the website via the link.

SHE Congress continues WoMo's tradition of forming a community of women who create value, build businesses, support each other, and move Ukraine forward.

Over 500 participants will gather to talk about courage, development, and impact in a world that changes every minute.

For the first time on the SHE Congress stage, a He for She panel discussion: male top managers will share their vision of how the presence of women in leadership positions affects business, corporate culture, and management decisions. Speakers: Yuriy Klyatskin (director, educator, improvisation expert), Serhiy Naumov (Oschadbank), Vladyslav Antypov (CERN), Serhiy Martynchuk (Cisco Ukraine).

Tetiana Korovina (Molokiya), Yanina Olkhovska (UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group), Iryna Zaslavets (UNBROKEN), Olena Lada (BROCARD), Natalka Franchuk (STB) and other experts will take part in the program with solo performances.

On the SHE Congress stage, 50+ speakers will share stories about bold decisions, new projects, personal development, education, and lifestyle:

She in Business. Honest experience of modern female leaders about challenges, resilience, and new roles in business. Among the speakers are Yulia Zavalishina (Kyivstar), Maryna Avdieieva ("Arsenal Insurance", Easy Peasy Insurtech), Inna Tiutiun (Sense Bank) and others.

She in Social. Tetiana Kukhotska ("Heart of Azovstal"), Tata Kepler (Ukrainian public figure, producer, restaurateur, volunteer), Ksenia Voznitsyna ("Lisova Polyana"), Oksana Lebedeva (Gen.Ukrainian), Valeriia Tatarchuk ("Your Support") will share about initiatives that change communities, charity, social values, and support.

She in Communications. Olena Derevianko (PR-Service Agency), Oksana Stekhina (dentsu Ukraine), Iryna Miliutina (SCM) will talk about how communication accuracy builds trust in brands and reputation.

She in Education. Anna Mishchenko (KSDU), Tetiana Sherman (Academy DTEK), Yulia Yudina ("Collider") will highlight the role of new education in forming a generation of responsible leaders.

Also, within the educational track, an interview about the 360° educational track – a strategy that grows with the child – will take place, moderated by Tetiana Smirnova (Ekonomika+).

She in Creative Industries. Iryna Metniova (Vandog Agency), Svitlana Tereshchenko (BORISTENE), Anna Machukh (Odesa International Film Festival), moderated by Ivanna Slaboshpytska (Kyiv 24 TV Channel), will reveal stories of how Ukrainian brands, media, and cultural projects shape the global cultural agenda.

She and Red Flags. Maryna Mkrtycheva (Magnet Legal Law Firm), Kateryna Kuzmina (AB InBev Efes Ukraine), Tetiana Honchar (DCT Consulting) will talk about important signals in business, team, work environment, and partnerships that cannot be ignored.

She in Health. Liliia Dubas (Teva), Valeriia Zaruzhko (SAD) will share about care, health, and practices that help maintain balance.

Event partners: