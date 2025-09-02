Favbet Tech made it into DOU's summer ranking of "Top 50 IT Companies in Ukraine"

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
11:50 AM • 32366 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM • 58118 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 101006 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 117005 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 64908 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 127397 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 47112 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 84197 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53085 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 107960 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.5m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 212519 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 212256 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 201958 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 198671 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 193064 views
Publications
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto11:50 AM • 32366 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 101006 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 117005 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 72185 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 127397 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000Photo02:15 PM • 3134 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideo11:20 AM • 21388 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance10:43 AM • 24747 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 39680 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 84197 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
The New York Times
ChatGPT
Fox News

Favbet Tech made it into DOU's summer ranking of "Top 50 IT Companies in Ukraine"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

In the first half of 2025, the company hired the largest number of technical specialists among the ranking participants.

Favbet Tech made it into DOU's summer ranking of "Top 50 IT Companies in Ukraine"

Favbet Tech has for the first time entered the Top 50 IT Companies of Ukraine ranking by DOU and became one of four new participants in the list, along with UPSTARS, Kyivstar.Tech, and mono. The ranking includes specialists working in Ukraine, as well as those who have relocated but pay taxes in Ukraine, reports UNN.

According to the results of the first half of 2025, 79.1 thousand specialists worked in the Top 50 Ukrainian companies. Compared to the previous half-year, the number of specialists in the top remained almost unchanged, which indicates the market's stability for the first time in years of full-scale war.

Growth leaders were mostly product companies, including Favbet Tech. In the first half of 2025, 133 technical specialists joined the company — the most among all companies in the summer version of the ranking.

Overall, over the past six months, the Favbet Tech team in Ukraine has only grown. The company is currently focusing on development (PHP, Node.js, Java), strengthening its business analytics, infrastructure, and AI departments.

"For the first time in years, we are seeing positive dynamics and growth in hiring levels. Now it is important to maintain this pace and continue to create conditions for the growth of specialists within the country. That is why Favbet Tech is investing heavily in education, industry events, and developing its own technological expertise today to remain competitive both in Ukraine and in the global context," says Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of Favbet Tech.

Favbet Tech was founded in 2022 and specializes in developing modern iGaming solutions. In 2023, it entered the Top 30 Ukrainian IT companies according to the Office of Effective Regulation (BRDO), and in 2024, it became one of the five largest taxpayers among Diia.City residents.

Favbet Tech pays great attention to supporting the Ukrainian IT community and developing Ukraine's innovative economy. The company is a member of the IT Ukraine Association and, in cooperation with it, initiated the creation of the first AI committee in Ukraine – the first all-Ukrainian platform for the development of the artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Favbet Tech also supports the largest women's IT community Wtech and its Wtech & Friends program, aimed at developing women's leadership in the industry. In addition, the company is a constant partner of major industry events and recently announced its support for IT Arena 2025, which will take place in Lviv on September 26-28.

Lilia Podolyak

Technologies
charity
Kyivstar
Ukraine
Lviv