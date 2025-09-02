Favbet Tech made it into DOU's summer ranking of "Top 50 IT Companies in Ukraine"

Favbet Tech has for the first time entered the Top 50 IT Companies of Ukraine ranking by DOU and became one of four new participants in the list, along with UPSTARS, Kyivstar.Tech, and mono. The ranking includes specialists working in Ukraine, as well as those who have relocated but pay taxes in Ukraine, reports UNN.

According to the results of the first half of 2025, 79.1 thousand specialists worked in the Top 50 Ukrainian companies. Compared to the previous half-year, the number of specialists in the top remained almost unchanged, which indicates the market's stability for the first time in years of full-scale war.

Growth leaders were mostly product companies, including Favbet Tech. In the first half of 2025, 133 technical specialists joined the company — the most among all companies in the summer version of the ranking.

Overall, over the past six months, the Favbet Tech team in Ukraine has only grown. The company is currently focusing on development (PHP, Node.js, Java), strengthening its business analytics, infrastructure, and AI departments.

"For the first time in years, we are seeing positive dynamics and growth in hiring levels. Now it is important to maintain this pace and continue to create conditions for the growth of specialists within the country. That is why Favbet Tech is investing heavily in education, industry events, and developing its own technological expertise today to remain competitive both in Ukraine and in the global context," says Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of Favbet Tech.

Favbet Tech was founded in 2022 and specializes in developing modern iGaming solutions. In 2023, it entered the Top 30 Ukrainian IT companies according to the Office of Effective Regulation (BRDO), and in 2024, it became one of the five largest taxpayers among Diia.City residents.

Favbet Tech pays great attention to supporting the Ukrainian IT community and developing Ukraine's innovative economy. The company is a member of the IT Ukraine Association and, in cooperation with it, initiated the creation of the first AI committee in Ukraine – the first all-Ukrainian platform for the development of the artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Favbet Tech also supports the largest women's IT community Wtech and its Wtech & Friends program, aimed at developing women's leadership in the industry. In addition, the company is a constant partner of major industry events and recently announced its support for IT Arena 2025, which will take place in Lviv on September 26-28.