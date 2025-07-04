$41.720.09
How HR Transforms Crisis into a Growth Point — Results of HR Wisdom Summit 2025 4 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 225 views

Ukrainian business operates under conditions of war, crisis, and migration, while simultaneously preserving jobs, forming new approaches to team management, reintegrating veterans into professional life, and supporting mental health.

How HR Transforms Crisis into a Growth Point — Results of HR Wisdom Summit 2025

This question was the focus of the HR Wisdom Summit 2025 from the rating magazine "TOP-100. Largest Ratings" and Delo.ua, which gathered 400+ HR leaders, 30+ leading speakers to honestly discuss how today's decisions are shaping the future of people in Ukraine.

Oksana Hutsait, ICTV presenter, welcomed the participants at the opening of the summit: "Today, HR is the first voice in the enterprise. You are the voice of change."

Natalia Teryakhina from Kernel shared her experience on how knowledge management helps retain staff, as HR needs to proactively work with the business, identifying critical roles and retaining the team through training.

Daria Marchak, First Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine, called for an urgent review of HR strategies with an emphasis on inclusivity and the involvement of workers aged 50+, because the country cannot afford ageism.

Maria Abdullina from "OLX Robota" spoke about labor market trends in real time: "Most employers face a crisis due to mobilization, migration, and a shortage of personnel. And their response is to focus on youth, partner with education, and involve pensioners."

The first panel discussion on personnel strategies during the war was moderated by Ihor Kabuzenko (Ward Howell Ukraine). Participants included Yulia Titarenko (Pivdennyi Bank), Liliia Dubas (Teva in Ukraine), Polina Karelina (Nestlé in Ukraine), Vusal Talybov (Foundation Coffee Roasters), and Ivan Afonin (PrivatBank). They discussed the integration of youth, veterans, and candidates aged 50+, and the development of internal talents as key factors in successful team management.

Kateryna Tsybur (NOVUS) is confident that in 2025, the most profitable investment is people: by creating an environment of trust, the company guarantees that an employee will want to return or recommend the company to others.

Inna Pecherytsia (EVA) spoke about corporate culture as a compass for transformations, where values are a daily focus on one's people, a sense of support in a crisis, a space for internal dialogue, networking, and sincerity.

The discussion "Work after service: how to make the labor market veteran-friendly" discussed real cases of adaptation, mentorship, and systemic support for veterans and their families. The moderator was Natalia Yemchenko (SCM, "Heart of Azovstal" project). Participants included Anastasia Rozlutska (Work.ua), Olena Velyka (Sense Bank), Vadym Halytskyi (DTEK), Liudmyla Novak (Interpipe), Aliona Skorzova (State Employment Service), and Kyrylo Tiurniev (defender of Mariupol).

Natalia Volnianska (Starlight Media) shared how wartime HRDs maneuver, preserving teams, thanks to timely basic support, balanced communication, and the ability to dream despite everything. 

During the discussion "Interaction of education and business" moderated by Anna Mishchenko (KSDU) with the participation of Oleh Davydenko (Metinvest Group), Olena Dmyterko (Kormotech), Liudmyla Andreeva ("Philip Morris Ukraine"), Kateryna Zaloznykh ("ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih"), Olha Nahorniuk (Ajax), and Anatolii Melnychenko (Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute). 

The key role of investments in educational trajectories, dual education, and strategic business cooperation with universities in adapting education to market needs was emphasized. 

Svitlana Mozhova ("Astarta-Kyiv") inspired the participants with a speech about active longevity as a business growth strategy, changing attitudes towards age, and breaking stereotypes, which are strategic investments in human resources.

Viktor Marchenko (Raiffeisen Bank) presented a systematic approach to data-driven HR, emphasizing that without the use of analytics and IT solutions, HR activities turn into a cacophony.

Olena Kovika (Kyivstar) shared that codes of conduct are the foundation of trust, because ethics — through the example of the leader, constant communication, and recognition of everyone's contribution — supports the team in turbulent times.

Tymofiy Bryk (KSE) presented the results of the "Top Investors in Education" study by Delo.ua and KSE, emphasizing that due to a lack of relevant skills, vacancies and candidates do not meet, and business, by investing in education, solves personnel issues and fulfills a social role in integrating inclusion.

The discussion on corporate education, moderated by Tetiana Sherman (DTEK Academy), gathered Mariana Kosharnovska (AB InBev Efes Ukraine), Ilona Pasechnyk (Alviva Group), Tetiana Kononenko ("Brocard-Ukraine"), Olha Lukianenko (Nova Poshta), Ivan Kompan (Deloitte Academy), and Anastasia Kuzmenko (1+1 media school). 

They proved that corporate education is a strategic investment in the company's sustainability and development through mentorship and partnerships, where efficiency is measured by capital multiplication and career growth.

The employer brand, the importance of involving youth and women, honesty and care in brand formation, and a unified HR strategy with communications, moderated by Roman Bondar (Korn Ferry Ukraine), were discussed by Natalia Boiko (Naftogaz Group), Olena Semych (DTEK Academy), Yevheniia Kuzminska (OKKO), Serhii Lukanin (Naftogaz Group), and Anastasia Hromova (MHP). 

The final chord of the event was the award ceremony for Best Employers and HRDs according to the magazine "TOP-100. Largest Ratings". 

The organizers, business/media bureau Ekonomika+ and online media Delo.ua, are grateful to their partners: 

General Partner — "OLX Robota"

Energy Partner — Naftogaz Group

Main Partners — Sense Bank, INGO Insurance Company, PJSC "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih"

General Information Partner — Starlight Media

Thank you for the support of coffee partner Foundation Coffee Roasters, water partner "Morshynska", catering partner of the award ceremony Box Catering, delicious partner "Lantmännen AXA", sweet partner "Kyivkhlib" and "Tarta", alcoholic partner  Jack Daniel's, sparkling partner "Aznauri", hospitality partner Academy DTEK.

Media partners: Mediafusion, Hurma, Infoviizion, BC media, ICTV, ICTV 2, 1+1 Media, "My Ukraine", "My Ukraine+", "Kyiv 24", media holding "Apostrophe", UNN, "Kommersant Ukrainian", Liga Zakon, Kyiv1, HiTech.Expert, "Glavkom", "Dilova Stolytsia", Burda Media Ukraine, "44.ua", "Pershyi Biznesovyi", TrueUA, "Logist FM", Marketer.ua, "Economist", Founder, "ShoTam", UA.NEWS, "Labor Protection and Fire Safety", HR Liga, "Economic News", "Expert", European Business Association.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

