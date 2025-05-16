5G connection in Ukraine: the first city where commercial launch is planned has been named

$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

5G connection in Ukraine: the first city where commercial launch is planned has been named

"Kyivstar" plans to launch 5G in Lviv after pilot testing. Ukraine is preparing to switch to new technology, which is already used in developed countries.

5G connection in Ukraine: the first city where commercial launch is planned has been named

Lviv should become the first city where 5G communication will be launched commercially after testing. This was stated by Kostiantyn Vechir, Director of Business Development in the corporate market of Kyivstar communications, during the Spring Business Forum, reports UNN.

Details

We are on the verge of another technological change - the transition from 4G to 5G. We have already tested the network operation in Kyiv at our location. The world has long since passed this stage, in Europe, in most developed countries, this technology is already working, in Ukraine we are now piloting it. We have agreed with the Ministry of Digital Transformation that the first city in which we will commercially launch after the pilot... will be Lviv. We are now at the stage where all pilot tests must be agreed with the state in a comprehensive plan for the transition to a new technology, which in principle should be supported by the entire telecom industry.

- said Vechir.

Recall

In May last year, Ukraine successfully tested 5G technology for the first time, making a 5G call between Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv and Helsinki.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

