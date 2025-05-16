5G connection in Ukraine: the first city where commercial launch is planned has been named
Kyiv • UNN
"Kyivstar" plans to launch 5G in Lviv after pilot testing. Ukraine is preparing to switch to new technology, which is already used in developed countries.
Lviv should become the first city where 5G communication will be launched commercially after testing. This was stated by Kostiantyn Vechir, Director of Business Development in the corporate market of Kyivstar communications, during the Spring Business Forum, reports UNN.
Details
We are on the verge of another technological change - the transition from 4G to 5G. We have already tested the network operation in Kyiv at our location. The world has long since passed this stage, in Europe, in most developed countries, this technology is already working, in Ukraine we are now piloting it. We have agreed with the Ministry of Digital Transformation that the first city in which we will commercially launch after the pilot... will be Lviv. We are now at the stage where all pilot tests must be agreed with the state in a comprehensive plan for the transition to a new technology, which in principle should be supported by the entire telecom industry.
Recall
In May last year, Ukraine successfully tested 5G technology for the first time, making a 5G call between Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv and Helsinki.