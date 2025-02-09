“Kayak to Eurovision and Jesus on stage": memes from the National Selection

The national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 has become the source of numerous memes and jokes that have flooded social media. Particular attention was drawn to the host Vasyl Baidak, whose image caused a wave of comments.

UNN collected the brightest jokes from the National Selection.

This year, the Eurovision Song Contest has caused a flurry of jokes and memes.

Starting with the costumes and images of the singers;

and ending with a “performance” by Vasyl Baidak and Maria Efrosynina.

Kyivstar, Yasno, and Ukrposhta were not immune to the jokes.

The latter jokingly suggested voting for Andriy Mykolaychuk with the song “I'll go drown”.

FROLOV created a look for the finalist of the Eurovision Song Contest KHAYAT

Nevertheless, Ukrainians gave the most memes to Vasyl Baidak, one of the hosts of the National Eurovision Song Contest.

His image has garnered a lot of jokes: “the suit my father wore to his wedding and my older brother wore to his graduation.

The band Ziferblat with the song “Bird Of Pray” won the national selection of the song representing Ukraine at the international Eurovision Song Contest 2025, which will be held in May in Switzerland.