FROLOV created a look for the finalist of the Eurovision Song Contest KHAYAT

The final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2025 will take place tomorrow. Today we will look at the sketches of the image of the artist KHAYAT, which is being worked on by the designer and creative director of FROLOV, Ivan Frolov, reports UNN.

For Andriy, an integrated approachis important, so that the visual component of the team is synchronized in all aspects, and this is a sign of professionalism that impresses me. The main accents of the created images are the morning dawn, which symbolizes the power of rebirth, and golden strings, as a symbol of unity and harmony, - Ivan Frolov for Elle magazine.

KHAYAT says that this collaboration is "about the unity of music and fashion.

"I am pleased that our worldviews are in tune and we have the opportunity to create something really special together. Today, the collaboration between KHAYAT and the FROLOV brand is not only about the unity of music and fashion, but primarily about the goal of representing the best aspects of modern Ukrainian culture on the world stage. These images accurately reflect the aesthetics and vibe of my number, visually reinforcing the meanings inherent in it.

In 2023, FROLOV dressed almost all the stars at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Yulia Sanina's dress deserves special attention.

He also dressed Tina Karol.

The First Lady Olena Zelenska also chose a look from FROLOV, in particular, she wore a strict pantsuit on Independence Day.

Interestingly, FROLOV suits are loved by world stars such as: Sabrina Carpenter, JLO, Damiano David from Måneskin, Beyonce, Rita Ora and others.

On Saturday, February 8, Ukraine will choose its representative at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Basel, Switzerland. Ten performers will compete in the final of the National Qualifier, and the bookmakers' favorite is Ziferblat.