FROLOV created a look for the finalist of the Eurovision Song Contest KHAYAT

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52171 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100335 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103895 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120302 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101387 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127304 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103161 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113259 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116879 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160755 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 104778 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104778 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 100907 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100907 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 77503 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 77503 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 109184 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109184 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 103507 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103507 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120302 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120302 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127304 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160755 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 150987 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150987 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183143 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 103507 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103507 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 109184 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109184 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137623 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 139399 views

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139399 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 167259 views

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167259 views
FROLOV created a look for the finalist of the Eurovision Song Contest KHAYAT

FROLOV created a look for the finalist of the Eurovision Song Contest KHAYAT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 119933 views

Designer Ivan Frolov is designing a costume for the Eurovision Song Contest finalist KHAYAT. The image will include the symbols of the morning dawn and golden strings, reflecting the concept of the artist's performance.

The final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2025 will take place tomorrow. Today we will look at the sketches of the image of the artist KHAYAT, which is being worked on by the designer and creative director of FROLOV, Ivan Frolov, reports UNN.

For Andriy, an integrated approachis important, so that the visual component of the team is synchronized in all aspects, and this is a sign of professionalism that impresses me. The main accents of the created images are the morning dawn, which symbolizes the power of rebirth, and golden strings, as a symbol of unity and harmony,

- Ivan Frolov for Elle magazine.

KHAYAT says that this collaboration is "about the unity of music and fashion.

"I am pleased that our worldviews are in tune and we have the opportunity to create something really special together. Today, the collaboration between KHAYAT and the FROLOV brand is not only about the unity of music and fashion, but primarily about the goal of representing the best aspects of modern Ukrainian culture on the world stage. These images accurately reflect the aesthetics and vibe of my number, visually reinforcing the meanings inherent in it.

Kanye West calls the Grammys a boring event after the scandal with his naked wife04.02.25, 09:57 • 129747 views

In 2023, FROLOV dressed almost all the stars at the Eurovision Song Contest. 

Yulia Sanina's dress deserves special attention.

He also dressed Tina Karol.

The First Lady Olena Zelenska also chose a look from FROLOV, in particular, she wore a strict pantsuit on Independence Day.

Image

New York Fashion Week: Pantone announced colors and Marc Jacobs surprised with a show07.02.25, 13:29 • 197205 views

Interestingly, FROLOV suits are loved by  world stars such as: Sabrina Carpenter, JLO, Damiano David from Måneskin, Beyonce, Rita Ora and others.

Recall 

On Saturday, February 8, Ukraine will choose its representative at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Basel, Switzerland. Ten performers will compete in the final of the National Qualifier, and the bookmakers' favorite is Ziferblat.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyUNN Lite
switzerlandSwitzerland
new-york-cityNew York City
ukraineUkraine
olena-zelenskaOlena Zelenska

