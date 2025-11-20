As of the morning of November 20, more than 30% of the Kyivstar company's network was without power - CEO Komarov

As of the morning of November 20, more than 30% of the Kyivstar company's network remained without power. The reason is power outages across Ukraine due to massive Russian attacks, UNN reports with reference to the CEO of Kyivstar, Oleksandr Komarov.

Details

As Komarov noted, as of 9 a.m., more than 30% of the network was without power, almost uniformly across the country.

Five regional technology centers are on generators. In general, a very large part of the network operates on batteries and generators throughout the day. Unfortunately, about 4% of sites have lost their functionality. - stated the CEO.

He added that Kyivstar has reserved 99% of its home internet network for up to 12 hours of autonomous operation in case of prolonged blackouts. For this purpose, more than 80,000 modern LiFePO4 batteries (LiFePO4 – lithium-iron-phosphate – ed.) have been installed.

Thus, when there is no light, the fixed network remains operational. But in order to use the Internet as long as possible, subscribers should do their part of the "backup" - connect their routers to a backup power supply. A power bank, an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) or a charging station is enough. - he stated.

Komarov noted: as of mid-November, only 15-20% of Home Internet subscribers had taken care of backup power for routers. During a recent complete blackout in Poltava region, client reserve was only 2%.

Further, everything is interconnected: users switch to mobile internet, the load on base stations increases, their autonomous operation time decreases, and the quality of mobile communication and data transfer speed deteriorate. - Komarov clarified.

Ukraine is launching a Coordination Headquarters for Communications. It will be headed by Mykhailo Fedorov