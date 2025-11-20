$42.090.00
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 3050 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 26336 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM • 24657 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM • 22893 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM • 23327 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
07:11 AM • 38662 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
November 20, 06:00 AM • 37613 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
November 20, 05:15 AM • 20043 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
November 20, 04:11 AM • 18519 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
As of the morning of November 20, more than 30% of the Kyivstar company's network was without power - CEO Komarov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 968 views

This was observed almost all over Ukraine. The reason is power outages due to massive Russian attacks. However, Kyivstar has reserved 99% of its home internet network for up to 12 hours of autonomous operation in case of prolonged blackouts.

As of the morning of November 20, more than 30% of the Kyivstar company's network was without power - CEO Komarov

As of the morning of November 20, more than 30% of the Kyivstar company's network remained without power. The reason is power outages across Ukraine due to massive Russian attacks, UNN reports with reference to the CEO of Kyivstar, Oleksandr Komarov.

Details

As Komarov noted, as of 9 a.m., more than 30% of the network was without power, almost uniformly across the country.

Five regional technology centers are on generators. In general, a very large part of the network operates on batteries and generators throughout the day. Unfortunately, about 4% of sites have lost their functionality.

- stated the CEO.

He added that Kyivstar has reserved 99% of its home internet network for up to 12 hours of autonomous operation in case of prolonged blackouts. For this purpose, more than 80,000 modern LiFePO4 batteries (LiFePO4 – lithium-iron-phosphate – ed.) have been installed.

Thus, when there is no light, the fixed network remains operational. But in order to use the Internet as long as possible, subscribers should do their part of the "backup" - connect their routers to a backup power supply. A power bank, an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) or a charging station is enough.

- he stated.

Komarov noted: as of mid-November, only 15-20% of Home Internet subscribers had taken care of backup power for routers. During a recent complete blackout in Poltava region, client reserve was only 2%.

Further, everything is interconnected: users switch to mobile internet, the load on base stations increases, their autonomous operation time decreases, and the quality of mobile communication and data transfer speed deteriorate.

- Komarov clarified.

Ukraine is launching a Coordination Headquarters for Communications. It will be headed by Mykhailo Fedorov13.11.25, 17:53 • 2932 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyTechnologies
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Poltava Oblast
Kyivstar
Ukraine