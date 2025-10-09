$41.400.09
Winter survival plan: the Ministry of Energy explained what it entails

Kyiv • UNN

 • 556 views

The Ministry of Energy announced that the government has approved the Action Plan to ensure the stable passage of the autumn-winter period of 2025/26 by the regions of Ukraine. It defines key tasks for providing heat and light in conditions of intensified shelling.

The government-approved Winter Passage Plan defines how the country will overcome wartime challenges and provide people with heat and light this winter, the Ministry of Energy announced on Thursday, naming the key tasks of the plan, UNN writes.

Details

As reported, this refers to the government-approved action plan to ensure the stable passage of the autumn-winter period of 2025/26 by the regions of Ukraine.

"Our goal is to systematize existing initiatives and decisions – of the government, the Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters, specialized headquarters – and create a single mechanism of response understandable to all departments. In the conditions of intensified shelling by Russia, we must ensure coordinated action between central and local authorities, military structures and energy companies, and develop a single algorithm of actions to prevent blackouts and quickly recover from them," explained Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Key tasks

Among the key measures of the Plan are:

  • engineering protection and air defense of energy facilities, which involves the coordination of all responsible bodies to ensure real coverage of critical energy infrastructure;
    • creation of a hub for backup equipment — that is, the formation of a centralized reserve for prompt restoration of energy supply;
      • creation of regional anti-crisis headquarters on the ground — for operational assessment of the consequences of shelling and coordination of restoration work;
        • support for frontline regions — providing fuel, generators, and satellite communication equipment to be ready for emergencies;
          • strengthening communication infrastructure — ensuring stable operation of mobile and satellite communications even in the event of possible power outages.

            "We see how, with the decrease in temperature outside, Russia's attacks on our energy infrastructure are increasing. The enemy has not changed its intentions to completely destroy our energy system and plunge Ukrainian cities into complete darkness, and for this purpose, it uses new tactics every time. Therefore, we must be ready for any scenarios. The developed roadmap of actions will allow us to increase the resilience of fuel and energy complex facilities to possible attacks, reduce the time for restoring electricity and heat supply, ensure effective interaction between all structures, and rational use of equipment reserves," the minister noted.

