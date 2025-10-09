Zelenskyy: Ukraine has plan "A" and plan "B" in case of attacks on energy infrastructure

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine has two scenarios for responding to attacks on gas infrastructure and large-scale blackouts. He emphasized the need to strengthen air defense, increase the number of "interceptors," and be ready to simultaneously defend and restore the energy system. The president informed about this during a conversation with journalists, UNN writes.

Details

After repeated attacks on energy infrastructure, the head of state detailed Kyiv's approach to protecting electricity and gas supply.

The President directly emphasized the deficit of air defense systems and the need to increase their number.

Energy needs to be protected, and we will protect it. There are not enough air defense systems. You know everything about interceptors. Additional funding is constantly being found, and there is an increase. - the president stated.

He emphasized that "interceptors" refers not only to the number of units used daily, but specifically to the number of launch systems and overall capability.

You must also understand that interceptors are not just, for example, having 500 or 1000 per day. What we must do, and it will be done. There are already quite a few of them, but the question from manufacturers concerns systems. That is, the question is in the number of launch systems for the corresponding drones. We need to increase them. - Zelenskyy said.

The President cited an example of interception effectiveness – during the analysis of one of the strikes in the Chernihiv region, 36 "Shaheds" entered the zone, of which 22 were shot down by air defense systems.

Interceptors shoot down quite well. For example, the line in the Chernihiv region. There was a report at the Staff regarding one of the strikes – 36 "Shaheds" flew in, 22 were shot down by interceptors. That is, the total number of downed targets is increasing, the number of systems will increase. We are working on this. - the head of state emphasized.

Regarding electricity supply problems, Zelenskyy said that the state would simultaneously protect energy and restore networks after attacks.

"Regarding electricity – we will protect it from attacks and we will restore it. The threat is clear. Everyone understands what to do. As for the gas infrastructure, which is currently under strong pressure from Russian attacks. We have plan "A" and plan "B". In plan "B", if, for example, there is a strong attack on the entire gas infrastructure – we understand that we then have imports. We understand the volume and cost of the corresponding imports. This is plan "B". Plan "A" is when we use more of our own production. In plan "B" we understand where to get the necessary money," Zelenskyy concluded.

