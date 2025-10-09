Zelenskyy: Ukraine has plan "A" and plan "B" in case of attacks on energy infrastructure

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 1956 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
08:36 AM • 3876 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
08:06 AM • 7474 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 14833 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM • 12196 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
05:56 AM • 13591 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 15937 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 26130 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 48242 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
October 8, 05:48 PM • 34711 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.4m/s
90%
746mm
Popular news
Germany cancels accelerated citizenship for foreignersOctober 8, 11:38 PM • 12743 views
Minus 60 occupiers per day: the military reported on how they are eliminating Russians in Dnipropetrovsk regionOctober 9, 12:06 AM • 15067 views
UAVs attacked Volgograd region: fuel and energy facilities are on firePhotoOctober 9, 01:52 AM • 26581 views
Tariffs brought peace to the world: Trump said his economic strategy stops wars04:10 AM • 10074 views
UN to cut a quarter of peacekeepers in nine global hotspots due to lack of funds07:24 AM • 6126 views
Publications
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 2008 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 14862 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 55862 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacyOctober 8, 12:14 PM • 61395 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 40659 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Yermak
Borys Kushniruk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Odesa Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 23773 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 41260 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 55366 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 57077 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 108114 views
Actual
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T
ChatGPT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has plan "A" and plan "B" in case of attacks on energy infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1126 views

President Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine has plan "A" and plan "B" in case of attacks on gas infrastructure and large-scale blackouts. He emphasized the need to strengthen air defense and increase the number of "interceptors" to protect the energy system.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has plan "A" and plan "B" in case of attacks on energy infrastructure

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine has two scenarios for responding to attacks on gas infrastructure and large-scale blackouts. He emphasized the need to strengthen air defense, increase the number of "interceptors," and be ready to simultaneously defend and restore the energy system. The president informed about this during a conversation with journalists, UNN writes.

Details

After repeated attacks on energy infrastructure, the head of state detailed Kyiv's approach to protecting electricity and gas supply.

The President directly emphasized the deficit of air defense systems and the need to increase their number.

Energy needs to be protected, and we will protect it. There are not enough air defense systems. You know everything about interceptors. Additional funding is constantly being found, and there is an increase.

- the president stated.

He emphasized that "interceptors" refers not only to the number of units used daily, but specifically to the number of launch systems and overall capability.

You must also understand that interceptors are not just, for example, having 500 or 1000 per day. What we must do, and it will be done. There are already quite a few of them, but the question from manufacturers concerns systems. That is, the question is in the number of launch systems for the corresponding drones. We need to increase them.

- Zelenskyy said.

The President cited an example of interception effectiveness – during the analysis of one of the strikes in the Chernihiv region, 36 "Shaheds" entered the zone, of which 22 were shot down by air defense systems.

Interceptors shoot down quite well. For example, the line in the Chernihiv region. There was a report at the Staff regarding one of the strikes – 36 "Shaheds" flew in, 22 were shot down by interceptors. That is, the total number of downed targets is increasing, the number of systems will increase. We are working on this.

- the head of state emphasized.

Regarding electricity supply problems, Zelenskyy said that the state would simultaneously protect energy and restore networks after attacks.

"Regarding electricity – we will protect it from attacks and we will restore it. The threat is clear. Everyone understands what to do. As for the gas infrastructure, which is currently under strong pressure from Russian attacks. We have plan "A" and plan "B". In plan "B", if, for example, there is a strong attack on the entire gas infrastructure – we understand that we then have imports. We understand the volume and cost of the corresponding imports. This is plan "B". Plan "A" is when we use more of our own production. In plan "B" we understand where to get the necessary money," Zelenskyy concluded.

"Palianytsia", "Liutyi", "Flamingo" and others - Zelenskyy told where and how Ukrainian weapons were used09.10.25, 10:47 • 1096 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Chernihiv Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv