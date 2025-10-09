"Palianytsia", "Liutyi", "Flamingo" and others - Zelenskyy told where and how Ukrainian weapons were used

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian missile and drone production has begun to systematically strike enemy military targets, including rear depots and offshore platforms. Zelenskyy spoke about this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

The President described several successful applications of domestic weapons but refused to disclose full technical and tactical details due to the secrecy of the operations. According to him, current operations are not limited to isolated strikes – some systems have already shown a systemic effect on enemy logistics and infrastructure.

The head of state not only stated successes but also emphasized that the current strikes are working to break the enemy's logistics and capabilities.

As for our strikes deep into Russia, that is, our responses to Russian strikes. There is a positive. "Palyanytsia" has already begun to hit enemy military depots in dozens of cases. This is a positive, because we had different moments, now we are no longer talking about isolated cases – said Zelenskyy.

He also outlined the strategic effect of the new strikes.

The second positive: "Ruta," our missile-drone, for the first time hit 250 kilometers plus – an offshore rig. The biggest success – "Lyutyi," Fire Point – there was a massive use of up to 300 units, and this is a serious operation. What happened is, in my opinion, a great success – stated the president.

Zelenskyy warned that certain details cannot be disclosed.

And last week – I won't say in what quantity – our pair "Neptune" and "Flamingo" were used. The relevant results can be analyzed independently – he added.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine thwarted the Russian capture of Donbas in the summer with their operation - Zelenskyy spoke about the situation at the front