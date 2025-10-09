"Palianytsia", "Liutyi", "Flamingo" and others - Zelenskyy told where and how Ukrainian weapons were used

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 1818 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
08:36 AM • 3738 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
08:06 AM • 7380 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 14759 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM • 12158 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
05:56 AM • 13575 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 15924 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 26125 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 48240 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
October 8, 05:48 PM • 34706 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.4m/s
90%
746mm
Popular news
Germany cancels accelerated citizenship for foreignersOctober 8, 11:38 PM • 12743 views
Minus 60 occupiers per day: the military reported on how they are eliminating Russians in Dnipropetrovsk regionOctober 9, 12:06 AM • 15067 views
UAVs attacked Volgograd region: fuel and energy facilities are on firePhotoOctober 9, 01:52 AM • 26581 views
Tariffs brought peace to the world: Trump said his economic strategy stops wars04:10 AM • 10074 views
UN to cut a quarter of peacekeepers in nine global hotspots due to lack of funds07:24 AM • 6126 views
Publications
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 1782 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 14739 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 55810 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacyOctober 8, 12:14 PM • 61347 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 40616 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Yermak
Borys Kushniruk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Odesa Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 23733 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 41224 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 55333 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 57048 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 108085 views
Actual
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T
ChatGPT

"Palianytsia", "Liutyi", "Flamingo" and others - Zelenskyy told where and how Ukrainian weapons were used

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian missile and drone products are systematically striking enemy military targets. This includes rear depots and offshore platforms, which has a systemic effect on enemy logistics.

"Palianytsia", "Liutyi", "Flamingo" and others - Zelenskyy told where and how Ukrainian weapons were used

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian missile and drone production has begun to systematically strike enemy military targets, including rear depots and offshore platforms. Zelenskyy spoke about this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

The President described several successful applications of domestic weapons but refused to disclose full technical and tactical details due to the secrecy of the operations. According to him, current operations are not limited to isolated strikes – some systems have already shown a systemic effect on enemy logistics and infrastructure.

The head of state not only stated successes but also emphasized that the current strikes are working to break the enemy's logistics and capabilities.

As for our strikes deep into Russia, that is, our responses to Russian strikes. There is a positive. "Palyanytsia" has already begun to hit enemy military depots in dozens of cases. This is a positive, because we had different moments, now we are no longer talking about isolated cases 

– said Zelenskyy.

He also outlined the strategic effect of the new strikes.

The second positive: "Ruta," our missile-drone, for the first time hit 250 kilometers plus – an offshore rig. The biggest success – "Lyutyi," Fire Point – there was a massive use of up to 300 units, and this is a serious operation. What happened is, in my opinion, a great success 

– stated the president.

Zelenskyy warned that certain details cannot be disclosed.

And last week – I won't say in what quantity – our pair "Neptune" and "Flamingo" were used. The relevant results can be analyzed independently 

– he added.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine thwarted the Russian capture of Donbas in the summer with their operation - Zelenskyy spoke about the situation at the front09.10.25, 10:33 • 1146 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy