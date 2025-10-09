The Armed Forces of Ukraine thwarted the Russian capture of Donbas in the summer with their operation - Zelenskyy spoke about the situation at the front

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian troops successfully thwarted the Russian summer offensive campaign. The head of state announced this after a report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, noting that the counter-offensive actions of the Ukrainian army in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions are already yielding significant results. He said this during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine thwarted the Russian troops' plans to seize Donbas, destroying significant enemy forces during the ongoing counter-offensive operation.

There was just a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi regarding the situation on the battlefield. The most intense directions are Pokrovsk and Dobropillia. A counter-offensive operation is underway. And we believe that it is very difficult, but very timely, and we believe that it is successful – Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to the president, during the Dobropillia operation, the losses of the Russian army exceeded 12,000 personnel, of which more than 7,000 were irreversible.

Zelenskyy stressed that thanks to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the capture of Donbas by November, as planned by Russian troops, became impossible.

The most important thing is that this operation of ours thwarted all those plans that the Russians communicated to the American side, that they would allegedly occupy most of Donbas by November. First they said by September, then they postponed it. But our military stopped this plan – said the president.

The situation at the front, according to Zelenskyy, remains difficult, especially in the Pokrovsk direction, where Russian troops have been tasked with "taking the city at any cost." These days they are losing "more than 100 of their own per day, sometimes up to 200." In other directions, the enemy is being contained.

Kupiansk – counter-sabotage steps are being taken by the SSO, CSO "A" of the SBU, and assault troops. Zaporizhzhia – no changes. There are very intense actions in the Novopavlivka direction – after Dobropillia and Pokrovsk, this is our next challenge – said Zelenskyy.

He added that Ukrainian forces have already liberated four settlements in the Novopavlivka direction, and battles are ongoing for four more.

Separately, Zelenskyy drew attention to the drone deficit, which remains a pressing problem for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There is a deficit of drones. One to one – FPV with the Russians. They have an advantage – these are fiber-optic drones, they have more of them. But we are increasing our capabilities in this regard – noted the head of state.

The President emphasized that despite the difficult situation, Ukrainian soldiers demonstrate resilience, initiative, and effectiveness, and successes in key areas prove that the Russian offensive is already losing momentum.

