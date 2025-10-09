The Armed Forces of Ukraine thwarted the Russian capture of Donbas in the summer with their operation - Zelenskyy spoke about the situation at the front

$41.400.09
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM • 2710 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
05:56 AM • 8366 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outages
October 9, 01:15 AM • 12565 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 23812 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 46932 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
October 8, 05:48 PM • 33762 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
October 8, 05:38 PM • 28664 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 51629 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM • 57275 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Sumy region under massive shelling by Russian troops: there are dead and wounded
AI model becomes a member of the board of directors of Kazakhstan's state fund
Germany cancels accelerated citizenship for foreigners
Minus 60 occupiers per day: the military reported on how they are eliminating Russians in Dnipropetrovsk region
UAVs attacked Volgograd region: fuel and energy facilities are on fire
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 1598 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 51651 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 48702 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place
Fox News
Grand Theft Auto
Falcon 9
New Shepard missile
Shahed-136

The Armed Forces of Ukraine thwarted the Russian capture of Donbas in the summer with their operation - Zelenskyy spoke about the situation at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

President Zelenskyy stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine thwarted the Russian summer offensive campaign, destroying over 12,000 occupiers. Counter-offensive actions in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions brought significant results.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine thwarted the Russian capture of Donbas in the summer with their operation - Zelenskyy spoke about the situation at the front

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian troops successfully thwarted the Russian summer offensive campaign. The head of state announced this after a report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, noting that the counter-offensive actions of the Ukrainian army in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions are already yielding significant results. He said this during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine thwarted the Russian troops' plans to seize Donbas, destroying significant enemy forces during the ongoing counter-offensive operation.

There was just a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi regarding the situation on the battlefield. The most intense directions are Pokrovsk and Dobropillia. A counter-offensive operation is underway. And we believe that it is very difficult, but very timely, and we believe that it is successful 

– Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to the president, during the Dobropillia operation, the losses of the Russian army exceeded 12,000 personnel, of which more than 7,000 were irreversible.

Zelenskyy stressed that thanks to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the capture of Donbas by November, as planned by Russian troops, became impossible.

The most important thing is that this operation of ours thwarted all those plans that the Russians communicated to the American side, that they would allegedly occupy most of Donbas by November. First they said by September, then they postponed it. But our military stopped this plan 

– said the president.

The situation at the front, according to Zelenskyy, remains difficult, especially in the Pokrovsk direction, where Russian troops have been tasked with "taking the city at any cost." These days they are losing "more than 100 of their own per day, sometimes up to 200." In other directions, the enemy is being contained.

Kupiansk – counter-sabotage steps are being taken by the SSO, CSO "A" of the SBU, and assault troops. Zaporizhzhia – no changes. There are very intense actions in the Novopavlivka direction – after Dobropillia and Pokrovsk, this is our next challenge 

– said Zelenskyy.

He added that Ukrainian forces have already liberated four settlements in the Novopavlivka direction, and battles are ongoing for four more.

Quarter of the battles on the Pokrovsk front: General Staff updates the combat map09.10.25, 08:31 • 1628 views

Separately, Zelenskyy drew attention to the drone deficit, which remains a pressing problem for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There is a deficit of drones. One to one – FPV with the Russians. They have an advantage – these are fiber-optic drones, they have more of them. But we are increasing our capabilities in this regard 

– noted the head of state.

The President emphasized that despite the difficult situation, Ukrainian soldiers demonstrate resilience, initiative, and effectiveness, and successes in key areas prove that the Russian offensive is already losing momentum.

87 out of 112 enemy drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine09.10.25, 09:00 • 1164 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kupyansk