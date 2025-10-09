A quarter of the battles on the Pokrovsk front: General Staff updates the combat map

A quarter of the 217 battles yesterday on the front line took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 9, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 217 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 87 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 192 guided bombs. In addition, 5,827 kamikaze drones were used for attacks, and 4,192 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out, 118 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

"Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of personnel concentration, two drone control points, a logistics depot, and two enemy command and observation posts," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, nine combat engagements were recorded yesterday. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping a total of 33 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 179 artillery shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 34 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Zapadne, Dovhenke, towards Kolodyazne, Kutkivka, Otradne, Dvorichanske, Lypky.

In the Kupiansk direction, seven enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, and towards Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Derylove, Karpivka, Torske, and in the direction of Olhivka and Novyi Myr.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces ten times in the areas of Yampil, Vyyimka, Fedorivka, Dronivka, and Hryhorivka.

Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out seventeen attacks near Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 58 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Dachne, Muravka, and in the direction of the settlements of Myrnograd, Balagan, Pokrovsk, Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled forty enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Pidubne, Sosnivka, Filiia, Sichneve, Kamyshivakha, Vorone, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Poltavka, Malynivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, nine combat engagements took place yesterday – the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Kamianske, and in the direction of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one attack by the invaders towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

