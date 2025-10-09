$41.320.03
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
01:15 AM • 4010 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 19846 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 43198 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
October 8, 05:48 PM • 30878 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
October 8, 05:38 PM • 27333 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 47495 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM • 53615 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 45568 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 31003 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
A quarter of the battles on the Pokrovsk front: General Staff updates the combat map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

Over the past day, 217 combat engagements were recorded on the front, 58 of which occurred on the Pokrovsk direction. In total, the enemy launched 87 air strikes and carried out 4192 shelling attacks on positions.

A quarter of the battles on the Pokrovsk front: General Staff updates the combat map

A quarter of the 217 battles yesterday on the front line took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 9, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 217 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 87 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 192 guided bombs. In addition, 5,827 kamikaze drones were used for attacks, and 4,192 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out, 118 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

"Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of personnel concentration, two drone control points, a logistics depot, and two enemy command and observation posts," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, nine combat engagements were recorded yesterday. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping a total of 33 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 179 artillery shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 34 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Zapadne, Dovhenke, towards Kolodyazne, Kutkivka, Otradne, Dvorichanske, Lypky.

In the Kupiansk direction, seven enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, and towards Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Derylove, Karpivka, Torske, and in the direction of Olhivka and Novyi Myr.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces ten times in the areas of Yampil, Vyyimka, Fedorivka, Dronivka, and Hryhorivka.

Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out seventeen attacks near Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 58 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Dachne, Muravka, and in the direction of the settlements of Myrnograd, Balagan, Pokrovsk, Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled forty enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Pidubne, Sosnivka, Filiia, Sichneve, Kamyshivakha, Vorone, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Poltavka, Malynivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, nine combat engagements took place yesterday – the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Kamianske, and in the direction of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one attack by the invaders towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 400 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine09.10.25, 07:44 • 1522 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine