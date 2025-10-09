Over the past day, October 8, Russian invaders suffered losses of 1020 military personnel and 400 units of equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.10.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1119390(+1020) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 11241(+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23325(+1)

artillery systems ‒ 33534(+15)

MLRS ‒ 1517(0)

air defense systems ‒ 1225(0)

aircraft ‒ 427 (0)

helicopters ‒ 346 (0)

UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 68293(+328)

cruise missiles ‒ 3841 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 63705(+55)

special equipment ‒ 3973 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

In September, Russian troops lost 1848 servicemen in the Novopavlivka direction, of whom 734 were buried. The 127th Motorized Rifle Division, operating against the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, suffered the greatest losses.

Since the beginning of the Dobropillia counter-offensive operation, the Russians have already suffered more than 12,000 losses – Zelenskyy