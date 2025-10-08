Since the beginning of the Dobropillia counter-offensive operation, the Russians have already suffered more than 12,000 losses – Zelenskyy

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
06:01 PM • 6452 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
05:48 PM • 11005 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
05:38 PM • 8946 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 21977 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM • 35997 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 31424 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 29097 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 26319 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 22194 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 20075 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3m/s
97%
749mm
Popular news
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhotoOctober 8, 09:38 AM • 22736 views
Switzerland restricts protection status for Ukrainians from certain regionsOctober 8, 10:56 AM • 10895 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhotoOctober 8, 11:27 AM • 24380 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 20882 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside04:22 PM • 4242 views
Publications
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 21972 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacyOctober 8, 12:14 PM • 35992 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 20984 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 31422 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhotoOctober 8, 11:27 AM • 24481 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Denys Shmyhal
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
France
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside04:22 PM • 4408 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 30069 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 44428 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 47172 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 98426 views
Actual
Financial Times
Facebook
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Since the beginning of the Dobropillia counter-offensive operation, the Russians have already suffered more than 12,000 losses – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported more than 12,000 Russian losses since the beginning of the Dobropillia counter-offensive operation, which started on August 21. Of these, more than 7,200 are irreversible.

Since the beginning of the Dobropillia counter-offensive operation, the Russians have already suffered more than 12,000 losses – Zelenskyy

Since the beginning of the Dobropillia counteroffensive operation, which started on August 21, the Russians have already suffered more than 12,000 casualties, of which more than 7,200 are irreversible. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, as reported by UNN

Details 

"There was a long report today from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi – we spoke with him for almost an hour – regarding all front-line directions, regarding the training of our brigades, regarding supplies. Special attention is now, of course, on the Dobropillia operation, the counteroffensive operation. Since its beginning until today, the Russians have already suffered more than 12,000 casualties, and that's only there, only in the areas of Pokrovsk, in the areas of Dobropillia, specifically since August 21," Zelenskyy said. 

He noted that out of 12,000, more than 7,200 are irreversible losses.

Recall 

More than a third of the 107 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day occurred in two directions - Pokrovsk and South-Slobozhansky, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary at 4 p.m. on October 8, indicating that due to the transition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to a corps structure and changes in the operational situation, the names of some directions in the east are changing. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy