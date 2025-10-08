Since the beginning of the Dobropillia counter-offensive operation, the Russians have already suffered more than 12,000 losses – Zelenskyy

Since the beginning of the Dobropillia counteroffensive operation, which started on August 21, the Russians have already suffered more than 12,000 casualties, of which more than 7,200 are irreversible. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"There was a long report today from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi – we spoke with him for almost an hour – regarding all front-line directions, regarding the training of our brigades, regarding supplies. Special attention is now, of course, on the Dobropillia operation, the counteroffensive operation. Since its beginning until today, the Russians have already suffered more than 12,000 casualties, and that's only there, only in the areas of Pokrovsk, in the areas of Dobropillia, specifically since August 21," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that out of 12,000, more than 7,200 are irreversible losses.

Recall

More than a third of the 107 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day occurred in two directions - Pokrovsk and South-Slobozhansky, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary at 4 p.m. on October 8, indicating that due to the transition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to a corps structure and changes in the operational situation, the names of some directions in the east are changing.