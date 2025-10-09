$41.320.03
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outages
01:15 AM • 4010 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 19846 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 43198 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
October 8, 05:48 PM • 30878 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
October 8, 05:38 PM • 27333 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 47495 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM • 53615 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 45568 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 31003 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
87 out of 112 enemy drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 87 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

87 out of 112 enemy drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia launched 112 drones at Ukraine overnight, 87 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 9 (from 7:00 p.m. on October 8), the enemy attacked with 112 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of UAVs from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, more than 70 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 87 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 22 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As indicated, the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outages

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Kursk
Shahed-136
Ukraine