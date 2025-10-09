87 out of 112 enemy drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia launched 112 drones at Ukraine overnight, 87 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 9 (from 7:00 p.m. on October 8), the enemy attacked with 112 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of UAVs from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, more than 70 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 87 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 22 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As indicated, the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outages