Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outages

Odesa region was subjected to a massive attack by Russian drones at night, as a result of which civilian, energy and port infrastructure was damaged - containers with oil and wooden pellets caught fire in the port, more than 30,000 consumers were cut off from electricity, 5 people were reported injured, said the head of Odesa OVA Oleh Kiper and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Thursday, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy massively attacked Odesa region with attack drones. Most of the enemy targets were destroyed by air defense forces, but there is damage to civilian, port and energy infrastructure. - Kiper wrote.

According to him, as a result of the attack, "fires broke out in two private houses, an administrative building of a gas station and a port." Another 4 private houses were damaged. "Containers with vegetable oil and wooden pellets caught fire in the port," the head of the OVA said.

According to the State Emergency Service, which showed the consequences, a large-scale fire occurred on the territory of a port infrastructure facility. 83 rescuers took part in the liquidation, 18 units of fire fighting equipment and a fire robot of the State Emergency Service were involved, as well as 4 volunteers and 1 fire truck.

According to preliminary information, 5 people were injured. Everyone is being provided with medical assistance. More than 30,000 subscribers were left without electricity. - Kiper reported.

