Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the Winter Passage Plan at its meeting - a single roadmap of actions for all ministries and services. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.

The Winter Passage Plan was approved... It provides for the protection of energy facilities, the provision of a reserve of equipment and materials, and a rapid response plan. Anti-crisis headquarters will constantly operate in the regions to prevent blackouts. - Svyrydenko said.

According to her, "this will help to act in a coordinated manner to prevent and quickly eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling."

Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy