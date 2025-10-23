$41.760.01
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
07:22 AM • 10652 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
07:21 AM • 16171 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
06:59 AM • 11212 views
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
06:36 AM • 11441 views
EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia: what it entails
October 22, 10:55 PM • 20199 views
Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideo
October 22, 10:05 PM • 30469 views
US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against RussiaVideo
October 22, 09:40 PM • 16989 views
"Rosneft" and "Lukoil": US imposed sanctions against two largest Russian oil companiesPhoto
October 22, 08:51 PM • 24636 views
Trump called information about lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles a fakePhoto
October 22, 07:25 PM • 27295 views
EU approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10680 views

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, which had been in a blackout for a month, has been reconnected to the Ukrainian energy system. This was the longest, tenth blackout of the station.

Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
zoda.gov.ua

The Zaporizhzhia NPP has been brought out of the longest blackout, which lasted a month, and has been reconnected to the Ukrainian energy system, Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk said on Thursday during a telethon, UNN reports.

Today marks exactly one month since the station (ZNPP - ed.) was in a blackout, and it has been reconnected to the Ukrainian energy system for about 20 minutes (as of 9 o'clock - ed.). The blackout, which lasted a month, was truly an unprecedented event in general. (...) Now the station has been brought out of the 10th blackout - the longest one

- said Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

"ZNPP is out of blackout: energy workers have restored power to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This allowed the station to be brought out of the mode of a complete - the tenth in a row - blackout, in which it had been for the last month," the minister added on Facebook.

After the completion of repairs to the 750 kV Dniprovska line, repairs to the 330 kV Ferrosplavna line are ongoing

- Hrynchuk reported.

All this time, the safety of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, according to her, was maintained exclusively by the operation of emergency diesel generators. This created an unprecedented threat to nuclear and radiation safety not only of Ukraine, but also of the entire European continent, the minister emphasized.

"The reason for the month-long power outage was the actions of the Russian occupation forces, which systematically shell and damage power lines connecting the ZNPP to the integrated energy system of Ukraine," Hrynchuk noted.

She pointed out that Ukrainian energy workers have restored the station's power lines 42 times since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. "At the same time, the only way to guarantee long-term nuclear safety is the complete demilitarization, de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and its return under the full legal control of the Ukrainian operator - Energoatom," the Minister of Energy emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Economy
Energy
Blackout
Electricity