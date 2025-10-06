Threatens nuclear catastrophe of continental scale: MFA reacts to another escalation by Russia near ZNPP

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns another dangerous escalation by the Russian Federation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The diplomatic agency emphasized that the deliberate creation of risks around the largest nuclear power plant in Europe threatens a nuclear catastrophe of continental scale, UNN reports with reference to the agency's statement.

According to the IAEA, on October 6, the Agency's experts recorded numerous shellings in the immediate vicinity of the facility, including explosions 1.25 km from its perimeter. These actions are a deliberate provocation by Russia, which once again demonstrates complete disregard for international law, the IAEA Statute, and the seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety. The deliberate creation of risks around the largest nuclear power plant in Europe threatens a nuclear catastrophe of continental scale. - the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that it is particularly alarming that the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been without external power supply for almost two weeks, relying on unstable backup power sources.

We consider the shelling as an element of Russia's deliberate strategy to block repair work and the restoration of power lines necessary to ensure reliable external power supply. For its part, Ukraine will continue close cooperation with the IAEA and partners to minimize risks, ensure prompt repair readiness, and restore proper parameters of nuclear and radiation safety at the ZNPP as soon as possible. - the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on partners for additional collective political and sanctions measures to stop Russian nuclear blackmail and avert a catastrophe that would have cross-border consequences for all of Europe.

Ukraine insists: nuclear safety cannot be a subject of bargaining. The restoration of external power supply to the ZNPP, complete demilitarization of the site, and the return of the plant under Ukraine's control are necessary and urgent steps to protect the lives and health of millions of people. - the statement says.

Earlier

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) heard a series of shots in the area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). The distance was 1.25 km from the plant's perimeter.

Recall

UNN reported that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine on restoring external power supply to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Earlier, Oleh Korikov, head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, stated: "The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been operating for nine days in the occupied territory without external power due to a damaged line."

The situation, according to the expert, was critical. Threat of catastrophe.