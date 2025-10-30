Massive missile and drone attack caused emergency power outages in Ukraine

As a result of a massive missile and drone attack on the energy infrastructure, emergency power outages have been introduced in most regions of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of Ukrenergo.

It is noted that restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows.

Emergency shutdowns will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes - the statement says.

Information about emergency power outages in a number of regions was confirmed by DTEK.

Due to massive shelling, emergency shutdowns were applied in Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions by order of Ukrenergo - the company noted.

In turn, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk stated that Russia again launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure tonight.

"As soon as it becomes possible, rescuers, repair crews and energy workers will begin eliminating the consequences of the attack, restoring power and assessing the damage. I am grateful to every specialist who fights for light and warmth in our homes," Hrynchuk wrote.

As a result of enemy attacks on energy infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine, problems arose with power supply. The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk warned of possible power outages, and Ukrzaliznytsia reported train delays in Mykolaiv region.

