Ukrenergo assessed the possibilities of electricity imports during the heating season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

The maximum capacity for electricity imports increased to 2.1 GW in October. Ukrenergo's high-voltage grid is ready to transmit winter volumes, but Russian shelling creates difficulties.

Ukrenergo assessed the possibilities of electricity imports during the heating season

Energy workers have assessed the prospects for electricity supply during the heating season, taking into account Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrenergo".

Details

As noted by Ukrenergo, the maximum import capacity in October, compared to previous months, has already increased - and at its peak reaches 2.1 GW.

To increase the technical capabilities of electricity supply, the necessary work is being carried out within the framework of the East European Capacity Calculation Region (EE CCR), Ukrenergo stated.

They added that Ukrenergo's high-voltage network is fully prepared to transmit winter volumes of electricity. And if it weren't for Russian shelling, energy workers would not expect any difficulties during the heating season, said Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of NEC Ukrenergo.

Recall

Recently, Naftogaz urged Ukrainians to review their household habits due to the difficulties of the heating season. They emphasized that the heating season will be difficult, and gas consumption increased by 20% at the beginning of the current week.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Naftogaz
Ukrenergo
Ukraine