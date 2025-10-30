Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - Ukrenergo

In all regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules are in effect from 08:00 to 19:00, as well as power limitation schedules for industrial consumers, Ukrenergo and the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

As a result of a massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure, consumption restriction measures have been introduced in all regions of Ukraine. - Ukrenergo reported.

The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:

hourly outage schedules: from 08:00 to 19:00 – in the amount of 1 to 2 queues;

power limitation schedules: from 08:00 to 19:00 – for industrial consumers.

It is recommended to find out the outage schedule for your address on the official pages of the regional power companies.

As reported by the Ministry of Energy, consumption restriction measures have been introduced in all regions of Ukraine as a result of a massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure.

"Russia continues energy terror. Overnight, Ukraine's energy system suffered another massive combined attack with missiles and drones. As a result of the strike, new damage to energy infrastructure was recorded. Restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows," said Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

