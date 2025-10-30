$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
06:35 AM • 4360 views
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - Ukrenergo
06:13 AM • 9574 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
01:44 AM • 20799 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 40930 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 42388 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 41809 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 85747 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 43698 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 75634 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 31559 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
South Korea to pay US $350 billion for tariff reduction - TrumpOctober 29, 09:59 PM • 15915 views
"Azovstal" under Pushilin: occupiers prepare a 20 billion ruble scam - CNSOctober 29, 11:38 PM • 20081 views
Moscow was attacked by drones overnight, several Russian airports suspended operations02:14 AM • 19210 views
Zaporizhzhia suffered an enemy attack: an infrastructure object was damaged, fires are raging in the cityPhoto03:11 AM • 13641 views
Enemy strikes on energy infrastructure caused power outages and train delays04:34 AM • 25374 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 85752 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 75636 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 62698 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 94513 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 120569 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
South Korea
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 24757 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 33143 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 58572 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 63078 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 44149 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Hill
9K720 Iskander
YouTube

Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4388 views

In all regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers are in effect from 08:00 to 19:00. This is a consequence of a massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure.

Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - Ukrenergo

In all regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules are in effect from 08:00 to 19:00, as well as power limitation schedules for industrial consumers, Ukrenergo and the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

As a result of a massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure, consumption restriction measures have been introduced in all regions of Ukraine.

- Ukrenergo reported.

The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:

  • hourly outage schedules: from 08:00 to 19:00 – in the amount of 1 to 2 queues;
    • power limitation schedules: from 08:00 to 19:00 – for industrial consumers.

      It is recommended to find out the outage schedule for your address on the official pages of the regional power companies.

      As reported by the Ministry of Energy, consumption restriction measures have been introduced in all regions of Ukraine as a result of a massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure.

      "Russia continues energy terror. Overnight, Ukraine's energy system suffered another massive combined attack with missiles and drones. As a result of the strike, new damage to energy infrastructure was recorded. Restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows," said Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

      Massive missile and drone attack caused emergency power outages in Ukraine30.10.25, 07:37 • 2542 views

      Julia Shramko

      SocietyEconomy
      Electricity outage schedules
      Energy
      War in Ukraine
      Power outage
      Electricity
      Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
      Ukrenergo
      Ukraine