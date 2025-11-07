Ukraine to receive at least 300 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas from the US

Naftogaz Group and Polish company ORLEN have signed agreements on the supply of at least 300 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

During the Ministerial Meeting of the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (P-TEC), Naftogaz Group and Polish company ORLEN signed agreements on the supply of at least 300 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States.

We will definitely provide 100% of funds for gas imports - Zelenskyy

We thank our partners from the USA and Poland for this important support for Ukraine's energy resilience at a time when Russia continues to attack our energy and gas infrastructure daily - said Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

According to her, the signing of the relevant memorandum concerns not only urgent needs, but also opens up opportunities for long-term cooperation in diversifying supply routes and strengthening Europe's energy security with the support of the United States.

Ukraine lacks another 750 million euros for gas imports - Zelenskyy

On October 24, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko stated that Ukraine needs about 2 billion euros to finance additional gas imports amid Russian attacks.

This amount is planned to be raised in two ways. The first way is internal reserves and partner assistance. The second part is partner assistance through grants and loans.

On November 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the provision of 100% of funds for gas imports. According to him, Ukraine counts on EU support and is negotiating with Norway and other European countries.