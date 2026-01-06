$42.420.13
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 35234 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 55638 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 45528 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 65124 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 55011 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 77652 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 145771 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 59122 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 56867 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
Popular news
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 6, 08:04 AM • 47986 views
US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The EconomistJanuary 6, 09:19 AM • 43782 views
Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°CJanuary 6, 11:20 AM • 71855 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 23710 views
China responded to Venezuela's statement on Ukraine, reaffirming its position01:29 PM • 78532 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 23710 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 64905 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 145769 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 91604 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 151935 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot12:31 PM • 10849 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 35469 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 79146 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 71819 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 66859 views
Nordic countries issue statement on Greenland after new Trump "offer"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The Nordic countries stated that issues concerning Denmark and Greenland should only be resolved by Denmark and Greenland. This is in response to Trump's proposal to transfer the island to US control.

Nordic countries issue statement on Greenland after new Trump "offer"

The Nordic countries - Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden - have issued a statement asserting that "issues concerning Denmark and Greenland must be decided by Denmark and Greenland themselves," UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

The publication notes that the statement was made by the foreign ministers of the Nordic countries. The document emphasizes that Arctic security is based on respect for international law.

Here is the full statement from the foreign ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden:

"As Nordic countries, Arctic states, and NATO allies, we are collectively committed to maintaining security, stability, and cooperation in the Arctic. We have all taken steps to strengthen deterrence and defense in the region, including through new capabilities, measures, presence, and enhanced situational awareness. We support a stronger NATO presence and vigilance in the region. We have significantly increased our security investments in the Arctic and are prepared to do even more in close cooperation with the United States and other NATO allies.

US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist06.01.26, 11:19 • 43793 views

Security in the Arctic is based on respect for the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law, including the inviolability of borders. The Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, is a founding member of NATO and has historically cooperated closely with the United States on Arctic security issues, including under the 1951 US-Denmark Defense Agreement, which opens up opportunities for expanded security cooperation.

We collectively reaffirm that issues concerning Denmark and Greenland must be decided solely by Denmark and Greenland."

European leaders warn US they "will not stop defending" Greenland's territorial integrity06.01.26, 14:39 • 3540 views

Earlier

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that an American takeover of Greenland would mean the end of the NATO military alliance. This was in response to US President Donald Trump's call to transfer the island to US control after a military operation in Venezuela.

Antonina Tumanova

