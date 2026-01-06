Nordic countries issue statement on Greenland after new Trump "offer"

The Nordic countries - Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden - have issued a statement asserting that "issues concerning Denmark and Greenland must be decided by Denmark and Greenland themselves," UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

The publication notes that the statement was made by the foreign ministers of the Nordic countries. The document emphasizes that Arctic security is based on respect for international law.

Here is the full statement from the foreign ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden:

"As Nordic countries, Arctic states, and NATO allies, we are collectively committed to maintaining security, stability, and cooperation in the Arctic. We have all taken steps to strengthen deterrence and defense in the region, including through new capabilities, measures, presence, and enhanced situational awareness. We support a stronger NATO presence and vigilance in the region. We have significantly increased our security investments in the Arctic and are prepared to do even more in close cooperation with the United States and other NATO allies.

Security in the Arctic is based on respect for the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law, including the inviolability of borders. The Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, is a founding member of NATO and has historically cooperated closely with the United States on Arctic security issues, including under the 1951 US-Denmark Defense Agreement, which opens up opportunities for expanded security cooperation.

We collectively reaffirm that issues concerning Denmark and Greenland must be decided solely by Denmark and Greenland."

Earlier

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that an American takeover of Greenland would mean the end of the NATO military alliance. This was in response to US President Donald Trump's call to transfer the island to US control after a military operation in Venezuela.