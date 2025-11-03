Ukraine lacks another 750 million euros for gas imports - Zelenskyy

Ukraine lacks $750 million out of the $2 billion needed for gas imports. Europe will provide another approximately €127 million in support. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, November 3, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

The head of state emphasized that energy is currently the main priority for the Ukrainian authorities. After a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the European Union would allocate approximately €127 million in additional support to Ukraine for gas purchases.

Everyone supports us: Canada, Italy, Germany, and other countries will support us. Everyone understands that this is a challenge. Everyone understands that Russia is taking terrorist steps, but everyone supports Ukraine, surprised at how we are recovering. - noted Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He informed the media that a video meeting with leaders supporting Ukraine's energy sector would take place in approximately a week. Von der Leyen will be present there.

Recall

On October 24, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that Ukraine needs about 2 billion euros to finance additional gas imports amid Russian attacks.

This amount is planned to be raised in two ways. The first way is internal reserves and partner assistance. The second part is partner assistance through grants and loans.

On November 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that 100% of the funds for gas imports had been secured. According to him, Ukraine is counting on EU support and is negotiating with Norway and other European countries.

