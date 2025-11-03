Zelenskyy discussed with NATO representatives the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and the protection of the energy system before winter

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
05:51 PM • 10396 views
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 25849 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
03:27 PM • 21168 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 23131 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 21629 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 31349 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 16617 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15071 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 29012 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33574 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
The active cleansing of the north of Pokrovsk from the occupiers continues, the situation in Myrnohrad is not threatening - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideoNovember 3, 11:39 AM • 4966 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 29134 views
Ukrainian Navy destroyed elite special forces unit of the Russian Federation on one of the drilling rigs: videoVideoNovember 3, 02:09 PM • 6316 views
Belarus announced the readiness of peacekeepers to be deployed to Ukraine02:58 PM • 8658 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded03:33 PM • 13748 views
Publications
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 25850 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 31349 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 29208 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tipsNovember 3, 10:27 AM • 44720 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 51619 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Poland
Netherlands
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded03:33 PM • 13813 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 20560 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 30578 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 31551 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 52713 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
TikTok
The Diplomat

Zelenskyy discussed with NATO representatives the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and the protection of the energy system before winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

The President of Ukraine met with representatives of NATO member countries, thanking them for military support and calling for strengthening joint efforts. Further military assistance, protection of the energy system, and increased sanctions pressure on Russia were discussed.

Zelenskyy discussed with NATO representatives the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and the protection of the energy system before winter

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of NATO member countries, thanked the allies for their military support to Ukraine, and called for further strengthening of joint efforts ahead of the winter period. The President announced this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with representatives of the USA, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Canada, and the Netherlands at NATO, during which the parties discussed further military assistance, protection of the energy system, and increased sanctions pressure on Russia.

There is no clear peace plan “on the table” yet - Zelenskyy03.11.25, 21:03 • 1316 views

We are grateful to Germany for the Patriot systems, to the USA for the opportunity to purchase weapons and air defense systems through the PURL program, to Great Britain and France for missiles, to Canada and the Netherlands for their contributions to the PURL initiative 

– said Zelenskyy.

The head of state emphasized that the support of partners is vital for Ukraine.

This support truly saves the lives of our people, and it is very important that new countries join the initiative

– he emphasized.

During the meeting, steps to strengthen Ukraine's energy security before winter were also discussed — from the purchase of air defense systems to strengthening tactical aviation. Special attention was paid to the need to continue sanctions against Russia and increase international pressure to force the aggressor to stop the war.

There is every reason to hope for a positive outcome for us: Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's progress towards EU membership with von der Leyen03.11.25, 22:06 • 710 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Canada
France
Great Britain
Italy
Germany
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poland