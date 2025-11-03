Zelenskyy discussed with NATO representatives the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and the protection of the energy system before winter

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of NATO member countries, thanked the allies for their military support to Ukraine, and called for further strengthening of joint efforts ahead of the winter period. The President announced this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with representatives of the USA, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Canada, and the Netherlands at NATO, during which the parties discussed further military assistance, protection of the energy system, and increased sanctions pressure on Russia.

We are grateful to Germany for the Patriot systems, to the USA for the opportunity to purchase weapons and air defense systems through the PURL program, to Great Britain and France for missiles, to Canada and the Netherlands for their contributions to the PURL initiative – said Zelenskyy.

The head of state emphasized that the support of partners is vital for Ukraine.

This support truly saves the lives of our people, and it is very important that new countries join the initiative – he emphasized.

During the meeting, steps to strengthen Ukraine's energy security before winter were also discussed — from the purchase of air defense systems to strengthening tactical aviation. Special attention was paid to the need to continue sanctions against Russia and increase international pressure to force the aggressor to stop the war.

