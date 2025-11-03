There is every reason to hope for a positive outcome for us: Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's progress towards EU membership with von der Leyen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. In particular, they discussed Ukraine's progress towards membership in the European Union. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

A good conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The annual report within the framework of the EU Enlargement Package 2025 will be published tomorrow. We discussed Ukraine's progress towards EU membership, and there is every reason to hope for a positive outcome for us. - Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that they discussed energy support.

"Ursula spoke about coordination with various institutions and countries and the funds that will be directed to help our energy sector. There can be very significant contributions, and we will work to increase them. We agreed that our teams will start working on implementing all our agreements this week, and we coordinated joint future contacts and steps," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

The European Commission will present a report on the progress of Ukraine and other EU candidate countries on Tuesday, November 4, and Ukraine's rating is expected to be assessed as "mostly positive."