There is no clear peace plan “on the table” yet - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied information about the alleged existence of an agreed 12-point peace plan, stating that there is no clear ready-made plan for settling the war on the table yet. Zelenskyy stated this during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

The important question here is whether I, as the President of Ukraine, have seen this plan. No. I think this is the answer to all questions. There are different European ways of thinking and proposals regarding a peaceful settlement. It is strange to hear that Russia is at the negotiating table, because currently no European leader or US president can force the Russians to sit down at the negotiating table. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that consultations are currently underway among advisors, there are several different discussions, but there is no clear ready-made plan for settling the war on the table yet.

Recall

European countries, together with Ukraine, are developing a 12-point plan to end the war, which includes a cessation of hostilities, an exchange of prisoners, and the return of deported children. The implementation of the plan will be overseen by a peace council chaired by Donald Trump, and Ukraine will receive security guarantees and a path to the EU.