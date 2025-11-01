We will definitely provide 100% of funds for gas imports - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that 100% of funds for gas imports would be secured, UNN reports.

Separately and in detail, we discussed the situation in the energy sector today, and especially the fulfillment of agreements with our partners. We will definitely provide 100% of the funds for gas imports. - Zelenskyy said.

The head of state thanked every country, every leader who is already helping.

We have the most substantive agreements with Norway, and we are working on the details with other European countries. We count on the support of the European Union, and there will be negotiations on this during the week. We will help as much as possible with all needs. - Zelenskyy added.

In addition, the President expects a report from the Minister of Energy of Ukraine after meetings with representatives of the "seven".

During the week, the Group of Seven made a tangible statement regarding the support of our energy sector after Russian attacks, and it is important to make the support as meaningful as possible. - he summarized.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to ensure 100% financing of gas imports, of which 70% has already been accumulated. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Energy are to implement agreements with Germany, Norway, Italy, the Netherlands, and the European Commission regarding financing and supply of equipment for electricity generation.