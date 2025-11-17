Zelenskyy: measures to cleanse Ukraine of corruption are insufficient

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the measures to cleanse Ukraine of corruption are insufficient. The Head of State announced this during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, as reported by UNN.

Details

Answering the question of whether enough measures have already been taken to cleanse the management system of corruption, Zelenskyy said: "No, not enough."

"We will continue the relevant actions," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP announced an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk submitted her resignation. She emphasized the absence of any violations of the law in her professional activities.

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a motion to dismiss Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services supported the submission of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to dismiss Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.

At the government meeting, an action plan was approved for updating the composition of supervisory boards and executive bodies of state companies in the fuel and energy complex.