Zelenskyy: measures to cleanse Ukraine of corruption are insufficient

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
12:46 PM • 2738 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 6940 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
09:59 AM • 11640 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 30275 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 21748 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 17976 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 20491 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 16265 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 25725 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41861 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.3m/s
78%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: The US must be able to seize the initiative if it wants to win in possible future warsNovember 17, 05:44 AM • 3412 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with Iskander ballistic missiles, 91 out of 128 drones neutralizedNovember 17, 07:16 AM • 6346 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career08:31 AM • 13968 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety09:03 AM • 12468 views
Russia reported a repeated attack on the Veshkayma substation: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importance09:49 AM • 9796 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 30286 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 71028 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 65732 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 122388 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 100867 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Herman Halushchenko
Andrius Kubilius
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
France
United States
Odesa Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety09:03 AM • 12553 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career08:31 AM • 14057 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 17408 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 36618 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 122399 views
Actual
Technology
Dassault Rafale
Social network
Film
9K720 Iskander

Zelenskyy: measures to cleanse Ukraine of corruption are insufficient

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1156 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that measures to cleanse Ukraine of corruption are insufficient. He emphasized that relevant actions will continue.

Zelenskyy: measures to cleanse Ukraine of corruption are insufficient

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the measures to cleanse Ukraine of corruption are insufficient. The Head of State announced this during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, as reported by UNN.

Details

Answering the question of whether enough measures have already been taken to cleanse the management system of corruption, Zelenskyy said: "No, not enough."

"We will continue the relevant actions," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP announced an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk submitted her resignation. She emphasized the absence of any violations of the law in her professional activities.

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a motion to dismiss Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services supported the submission of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to dismiss Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.

At the government meeting, an action plan was approved for updating the composition of supervisory boards and executive bodies of state companies in the fuel and energy complex.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Energoatom
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Svitlana Hrynchuk
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Yulia Svyrydenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Emmanuel Macron
Herman Halushchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine