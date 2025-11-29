Zelenskyy announced a candidate for the post of Minister of Justice

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that there is a candidate for the post of Minister of Justice. This is reported by UNN.

Details

"There is already a candidate for Minister of Justice," the head of state said.

Also, according to him, there is currently a need for "a clear vision regarding the head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine."

A strong person is needed – he asked the parliamentarians, together with the Prime Minister, to determine a list of candidates - Zelenskyy noted.

In addition, he spoke about a conversation with the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk, representatives of the majority faction, and with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

"I expect that the Parliament of Ukraine will be efficient," the President added.

Recall

On November 19, the Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko.

On the same day, the parliament decided to dismiss Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy