Zelenskyy announced a candidate for the post of Minister of Justice

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
06:27 PM • 3910 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
05:13 PM • 9992 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
05:02 PM • 10504 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
03:10 PM • 11445 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 12957 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 13053 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 13277 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 13323 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14124 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 14601 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.9m/s
93%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy, at a meeting with Budanov, outlined priorities for negotiations amid the Ukrainian delegation's visit to the USNovember 29, 11:16 AM • 7698 views
Orban's translator distorted Putin's words during a meeting in Moscow - mediaNovember 29, 12:55 PM • 12759 views
Trump announces closure of airspace over and around VenezuelaPhotoNovember 29, 01:14 PM • 7366 views
She didn't hear well, she had a bad day: Hungary reacted to the mistranslation of Putin's words about UkraineNovember 29, 02:01 PM • 10646 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideo04:59 PM • 7622 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideo04:59 PM • 7698 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 62648 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 49112 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 56633 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 55012 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sweden
Poland
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideo04:59 PM • 7666 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 34429 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 52249 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 71835 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 103590 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

Zelenskyy announced a candidate for the post of Minister of Justice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the availability of a candidate for the post of Minister of Justice. He also called on parliamentarians to determine a list of candidates for the post of head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced a candidate for the post of Minister of Justice

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that there is a candidate for the post of Minister of Justice. This is reported by UNN.

Details

"There is already a candidate for Minister of Justice," the head of state said.

Also, according to him, there is currently a need for "a clear vision regarding the head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine."

A strong person is needed – he asked the parliamentarians, together with the Prime Minister, to determine a list of candidates

- Zelenskyy noted.

In addition, he spoke about a conversation with the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk, representatives of the majority faction, and with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

"I expect that the Parliament of Ukraine will be efficient," the President added.

Recall

On November 19, the Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko.

On the same day, the parliament decided to dismiss Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy24.11.25, 18:43 • 75176 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Svitlana Hrynchuk
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy