Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, together with the deputies of the majority faction, will agree on candidates for the positions of ministers of energy and justice. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with government officials, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that during the meeting, he discussed with Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko the selection of personnel for vacant ministerial positions in the government – Minister of Energy and Minister of Justice.

It was agreed that the Prime Minister, together with the deputies of the majority faction, will agree on the candidates for ministerial positions. This is exactly how it was discussed at the meeting with the faction last week. - the President emphasized.

The President proposed, and the faction supported: Maslov is nominated for the post of Minister of Justice

Add

Currently, the duties of the Minister of Energy of Ukraine are performed by the First Deputy Minister Artem Nekrasov, and the duties of the Minister of Justice are performed by the Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration Liudmyla Sugak.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy supported the Prime Minister's submission to dismiss Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. The dismissal of ministers was supposed to take place on November 18.

On Tuesday, November 18, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk interrupted the parliament session on Tuesday. This happened due to the blocking of the rostrum with the demand for real personnel decisions.

On November 12, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a submission for the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.