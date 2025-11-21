The President proposed, and the faction supported: Maslov is nominated for the post of Minister of Justice

Denys Maslov

The "Servant of the People" faction proposes Denys Maslov, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy, for the post of Minister of Justice. A source in "Servant of the People" told UNN.

This proposal was voiced by the President (Volodymyr Zelenskyy - ed.) at a meeting with the faction, and the faction supported it. - the UNN interlocutor reported.

Instead of Halushchenko: the government temporarily appointed Liudmyla Suhak as the head of the Ministry of Justice

What is known about Denys Maslov?

Since June 2020, Maslov has been a people's deputy of the 9th convocation, number 138 on the list of the "Servant of the People" party. Member of the party. Member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Legal Policy.

Member of the regional council on justice reforms. He worked as a judge of the Dniprovsky District Court of Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. He also held senior positions in law firms.

He graduated from the Faculty of Law of Oles Honchar Dnipro National University. He has a second higher education in "Banking".

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy supported the Prime Minister's submission to dismiss Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. The dismissal of ministers was to take place on November 18.

On Tuesday, November 18, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk interrupted the parliament session on Tuesday. This happened due to the blocking of the rostrum with the demand for real personnel decisions.

On November 12, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a submission for the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.