Instead of Halushchenko: the government temporarily appointed Lyudmyla Suhak as the head of the Ministry of Justice

06:10 PM • 15297 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
04:13 PM • 25461 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 24670 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 34788 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM • 20962 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 15918 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
November 19, 01:15 PM • 15867 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
November 19, 12:10 PM • 16576 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 22153 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18887 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhotoNovember 19, 11:26 AM • 30649 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 34563 views
Representatives of the "Servant of the People" faction issued a statement on the creation of a coalition and a government of national resilience: what is it aboutNovember 19, 12:37 PM • 7228 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhotoNovember 19, 02:12 PM • 23737 views
The grandson of the famous Ukrainian politician Levko Lukyanenko died in battles with Russian occupiersNovember 19, 02:27 PM • 13957 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 34788 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhotoNovember 19, 02:12 PM • 23799 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 34610 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 45501 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 45341 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Rustem Umerov
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
Israel
Great Britain
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 36377 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 34811 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 35860 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 52717 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 44859 views
Technology
Social network
Kh-101
Fox News
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Instead of Halushchenko: the government temporarily appointed Lyudmyla Suhak as the head of the Ministry of Justice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

The Cabinet of Ministers temporarily assigned the duties of the Minister of Justice to Lyudmyla Suhak, Deputy Minister for European Integration. Artem Nekrasov also temporarily headed the Ministry of Energy.

Instead of Halushchenko: the government temporarily appointed Lyudmyla Suhak as the head of the Ministry of Justice

The duties of the Minister of Justice have been assigned to the Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration, Lyudmyla Suhak. This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.

Details

Temporarily assigned duties: Minister of Justice of Ukraine to Lyudmyla Petrivna Suhak; Minister of Energy of Ukraine to Artem Leonidovych Nekrasov

- Melnychuk reported.

He also added that the government dismissed Hennadiy Vovk from the position of deputy head of the State Service of Ukraine for Medicines and Drug Control.

For reference

Lyudmyla Suhak was born on January 6, 1987, in Bershad, Vinnytsia region. In 2013-2014, she was an assistant to a people's deputy.

From 2014 to 2017, she served as Deputy Director of the Department - Head of the Department of European Integration and Legal Cooperation with International Organizations, Deputy Head of the Department - Head of the Department of Legal Cooperation with International Organizations and Protocol, Deputy Head of the Department of European Integration of the central apparatus of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Since July 2023, she has been Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Herman Halushchenko