Instead of Halushchenko: the government temporarily appointed Lyudmyla Suhak as the head of the Ministry of Justice

The duties of the Minister of Justice have been assigned to the Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration, Lyudmyla Suhak. This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.

Details

Temporarily assigned duties: Minister of Justice of Ukraine to Lyudmyla Petrivna Suhak; Minister of Energy of Ukraine to Artem Leonidovych Nekrasov - Melnychuk reported.

He also added that the government dismissed Hennadiy Vovk from the position of deputy head of the State Service of Ukraine for Medicines and Drug Control.

For reference

Lyudmyla Suhak was born on January 6, 1987, in Bershad, Vinnytsia region. In 2013-2014, she was an assistant to a people's deputy.

From 2014 to 2017, she served as Deputy Director of the Department - Head of the Department of European Integration and Legal Cooperation with International Organizations, Deputy Head of the Department - Head of the Department of Legal Cooperation with International Organizations and Protocol, Deputy Head of the Department of European Integration of the central apparatus of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Since July 2023, she has been Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko.