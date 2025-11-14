The relevant committee supported the Prime Minister's submission to dismiss Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services supported Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko's submission to dismiss Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy. 21 deputies supported her resignation.
Details
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko's submission to dismiss Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy of Ukraine and Svitlana Hrynchuk's statement of resignation from the post of Minister of Energy of Ukraine were supported by 21 deputies.
Recall
On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".
Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk submitted her resignation. She emphasized the absence of any violations of legislation in her professional activities.
The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a submission for the dismissal of Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.